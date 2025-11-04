Ferrari posted net income of €382m for Q3 2025, up 2% year-on-year. Diluted EPS reached €2.14, up 3% from €2.08 a year earlier.



The Prancing Horse recorded revenues of €1.766bn, up 7.4% (9.3% at constant exchange rates), driven by an enriched product mix, the ramp-up of models such as the SF90 XX, the Purosangue, and the 12Cilindri, and an increased contribution from customizations.



EBITDA rose 5% to €670m, representing a margin of 37.9%, compared with 38.8% a year earlier. EBIT reached €503m, up 7.6%, with the margin remaining stable at 28.4%.



Industrial free cash flow was €365m, stable compared to last year.



"We are continuing on our growth trajectory with conviction and strong visibility," commented Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. "We have defined a clear roadmap in the long-term interest of our brand, laying the foundations for sustainable growth through 2030."



Following these results, Ferrari raised its 2025 annual guidance at its Capital Markets Day: now expecting revenue of over €7.1bn, adjusted EBITDA of at least €2.72bn, and adjusted diluted EPS of €8.80 (up from €8.60 previously). Industrial free cash flow is now estimated at €1.30bn, up from €1.20bn previously.



Following this announcement, the stock was up over 1% in Milan.