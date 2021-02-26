Log in
FERRARI N.V.

Dividend Distribution Proposal  

02/26/2021 | 03:43pm EST
Maranello (Italy), February 26, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 0.867 per common share, corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 160 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2021.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 19, 2021, the record date April 20, 2021 on both MTA and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2021.

Financials
Sales 2020 3 447 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
Net income 2020 527 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2020 1 437 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,4x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 29 604 M 35 994 M 35 778 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,01x
EV / Sales 2021 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 410
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 193,75 €
Last Close Price 160,24 €
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-15.11%35 994
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.40%88 001
STELLANTIS N.V.-7.52%51 712
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.42%38 953
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.40%28 789
EXOR N.V.1.84%19 053
