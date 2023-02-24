Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10:05 2023-02-24 am EST
257.59 USD   -1.74%
10:50aDividend Distribution Proposal
GL
02/22Pirelli sees scope for higher 2023 revenues after strong results
RE
02/21Ferrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dividend Distribution Proposal

02/24/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), February 24, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 1.810 per common share, implying an increase of 33% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 329 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2023.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 24, 2023, the record date April 25, 2023 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2023.

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
10:50aDividend Distribution Proposal
GL
02/22Pirelli sees scope for higher 2023 revenues after strong results
RE
02/21Ferrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
02/20Ferrari N : Daily details for the period 13 - 17 february 2023
PU
02/20Ferrari N.v. : Informativa periodica sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
GL
02/20Ferrari N.v. : Informativa periodica sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
GL
02/16Italian brands Lamborghini and Tod's team up for fashion
RE
02/15Goodfood Market Up 7% As Partners With NHL All-Star Nick Suzuki To Launch New Line Of A..
MT
02/15Ferrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
02/15Goodfood Market Partners With NHL All-Star Nick Suzuki To Launch New Line Of Athlete-Fr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 998 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net income 2022 932 M 987 M 987 M
Net Debt 2022 1 366 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,6x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 44 982 M 47 650 M 47 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
EV / Sales 2023 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 247,47 €
Average target price 256,67 €
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.22.37%47 650
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.82%102 256
STELLANTIS N.V.26.69%57 200
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.59%31 792
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED5.07%25 196
KIA CORPORATION28.84%23 591