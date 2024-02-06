Ferrari N.V.
RACE
NL0011585146
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|371.7 USD
|-2.00%
|+7.75%
|+9.82%
|08:32am
|Stock markets bullish; strong push on Asian stocks
|AN
|08:32am
|FERRARI : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
FERRARI : Ferrari delivers strong FY23 results and expresses confidence in achieving 2026 targets
February 05, 2024 at 02:08 am EST
Ferrari Says It's First Fully Electric Car Will Be Unveiled in 2025
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+9.82%
|67 000 M $
|+3.30%
|80 654 M $
|-15.76%
|66 369 M $
|+4.93%
|39 473 M $
|+18.30%
|35 015 M $
|+1.85%
|21 832 M $
|-29.95%
|14 394 M $
|+23.53%
|10 492 M $
|-11.85%
|9 469 M $
|+14.42%
|4 671 M $
