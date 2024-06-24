Ferrari N.V. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity: - manufacturing and sale of luxury sports vehicles (85.8% of net sales): 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T and Ferrari FF. The group also provides spare parts; - manufacturing and sale of car engines (2.1%): Maseratti brand; - other (12.1%): sponsorship activity, provision of financial services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (7.4%), the United Kingdom (10.5%), Germany (8.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.9%), the United States (25.7%), Americas (3.8%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (9.8%), Asia/Pacific and Australia (12.6%).