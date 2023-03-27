Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:19:22 2023-03-27 am EDT
266.85 USD   +0.56%
08:15aFerrari ceo: 4.4 bln euro capex to 2026 we estimated in busines…
RE
08:12aFerrari ceo: we expect prices of e-fuels to go down…
RE
08:11aFerrari ceo: we confirm our plan for model electrification we p…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI CEO: WE CONFIRM OUR PLAN FOR MODEL ELECTRIFICATION WE P…

03/27/2023 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FERRARI CEO: WE CONFIRM OUR PLAN FOR MODEL ELECTRIFICATION WE PRESENTED WITH OUR BUSINESS PLAN


© Reuters 2023
All news about FERRARI N.V.
08:15aFerrari ceo: 4.4 bln euro capex to 2026 we estimated in busines…
RE
08:12aFerrari ceo: we expect prices of e-fuels to go down…
RE
08:11aFerrari ceo: we confirm our plan for model electrification we p…
RE
08:07aFerrari ceo: good news that we will be allowed to go on with c…
RE
03/23Singapore push for all-EV future faces a love of crazy, rich combustion
RE
03/21European Midday Briefing: Banks Continue to -2-
DJ
03/21Ferrari Discloses Potential Data Breach After Receipt of Ransom Demand
MT
03/21Maserati aims at driving margins higher before any spin-off talk
RE
03/21Ferrari Investigates Data Breach Upon Receipt of Ransom Demand for Customer Information
MT
03/21EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as Mood -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 720 M 6 154 M 6 154 M
Net income 2023 1 143 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2023 1 219 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 44 817 M 48 211 M 48 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,05x
EV / Sales 2024 7,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 246,69 €
Average target price 260,31 €
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.23.88%48 211
BYD COMPANY LIMITED9.66%94 299
STELLANTIS N.V.19.89%53 789
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.81%30 230
KIA CORPORATION33.05%23 965
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%23 869
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer