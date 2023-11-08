Ferrari N.V. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity: - manufacturing and sale of luxury sports vehicles (85.2% of net sales): 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T and Ferrari FF. The group also provides spare parts; - manufacturing and sale of car engines (3.1%): Maseratti brand; - other (11.7%): sponsorship activity, provision of financial services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (7.5%), United Kingdom (10.5%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%), the United States (23.5%), Americas (4.1%), China/ Hong Kong/Taiwan (12.2%), Asia/Pacific and Australia (12.6%).