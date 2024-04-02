Ferrari N.V.
Equities
RACE
NL0011585146
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|419.6 USD
|-2.82%
|-4.20%
|+23.98%
|10:21pm
|FERRARI : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Mar. 28
|FERRARI : Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
FERRARI : Ferrari delivers strong FY23 results and expresses confidence in achieving 2026 targets
February 05, 2024 at 02:08 am EST
Ferrari Says It's First Fully Electric Car Will Be Unveiled in 2025
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+23.98%
|77.78B
|+20.47%
|110B
|-5.50%
|81.29B
|+21.84%
|47.38B
|+4.70%
|31.79B
|+13.01%
|24.04B
|+5.17%
|21.2B
|+52.81%
|12.57B
|-12.67%
|10.38B
|+65.28%
|6.44B
