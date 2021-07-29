FERRARI N : PLACES EUR 150 MILLION IN BONDS WITH U.S. PRIVATE INVESTORS, DUE 2032 (Form 6-K)

FERRARI N.V. PLACES EUR 150 MILLION IN BONDS WITH U.S. PRIVATE INVESTORS, DUE 2032





Maranello (Italy), 29 July 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') today announced that it has completed a private placement to certain US institutional investors of EUR 150 million aggregate principal amount of 0.91% senior notes due 2032 (the 'Notes').





The net proceeds from the offering will be used towards general corporate purposes.





This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.





The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), and may not be offered, sold, tendered, bought or delivered within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed.





This communication does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Notes. Consequently, this communication is directed only (i) at persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the 'Order') or (iii) at persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.') of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment activity to which this press release related is reserved for relevant persons only and may only be engaged in by relevant persons.







Ferrari N.V. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office: Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4, I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number: 64060977

















This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'could', 'should', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'remain', 'on track', 'successful', 'grow', 'design', 'target', 'objective', 'goal', 'forecast', 'projection', 'outlook', 'prospects', 'plan', or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Group's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors described in the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the Group' in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Ferrari's website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com)





Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Group and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the AFM and CONSOB.





