Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52:41 2023-04-21 pm EDT
277.67 USD   +0.60%
12:50pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 13 - 20 april 2023
PU
12:24pFerrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
03:36aEuropeans contrasted; gold below USD2,000 threshold
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM  

04/21/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), April 21, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 EXMNYSETotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding fees excluding fees  excluding fees 
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
        
13/04/20234,360255.20731,112,703.83----4,360255.20731,112,703.83
14/04/20234,280258.47721,106,282.42----4,280258.47721,106,282.42
17/04/20234,290257.83191,106,098.856,357279.74631,778,347.231,619,476.5810,647255.99472,725,575.43
18/04/20234,330256.22531,109,455.55----4,330256.22531,109,455.55
19/04/20234,335254.93101,105,125.89----4,335254.93101,105,125.89
20/04/20234,430249.88291,106,981.25----4,430249.88291,106,981.25
 26,025255.39476,646,647.786,357279.74631,778,347.231,619,476.5832,382255.26918,266,124.35
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 109,066,573.91 for No. 471,747 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,355,164 common shares equal to 4.81% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until April 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,381,577 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 291,650,899.18.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
12:50pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 13 - 20 april 2023
PU
12:24pFerrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
03:36aEuropeans contrasted; gold below USD2,000 threshold
AN
02:22aEuropeans without momentum ahead of PMIs
AN
04/20Europeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
04/20Observe Medical Terminates Acquisition of Italian Medical Equipment Maker; Shares Down ..
MT
04/20Stock markets sluggish; Saipem advances after accounts
AN
04/19INDEX MONITOR/JPMorgan: Vonovia may have to leave the EuroStoxx 5..
DP
04/18BofA Securities Expects 'Light' Q1 for Auto Industry, But Expects Volume to Pick Up in ..
MT
04/17Agnellis' Exor eyes further healthcare investment for expansion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 751 M 6 308 M 6 308 M
Net income 2023 1 144 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net Debt 2023 1 147 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,9x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 45 696 M 50 122 M 50 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,14x
EV / Sales 2024 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 251,63 €
Average target price 262,16 €
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.30.07%50 122
PORSCHE AG19.37%113 013
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.17%96 282
STELLANTIS N.V.21.00%55 311
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.81%32 061
KIA CORPORATION41.82%25 498
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer