FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
04/21/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), April 21, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
13/04/2023
4,360
255.2073
1,112,703.83
-
-
-
-
4,360
255.2073
1,112,703.83
14/04/2023
4,280
258.4772
1,106,282.42
-
-
-
-
4,280
258.4772
1,106,282.42
17/04/2023
4,290
257.8319
1,106,098.85
6,357
279.7463
1,778,347.23
1,619,476.58
10,647
255.9947
2,725,575.43
18/04/2023
4,330
256.2253
1,109,455.55
-
-
-
-
4,330
256.2253
1,109,455.55
19/04/2023
4,335
254.9310
1,105,125.89
-
-
-
-
4,335
254.9310
1,105,125.89
20/04/2023
4,430
249.8829
1,106,981.25
-
-
-
-
4,430
249.8829
1,106,981.25
26,025
255.3947
6,646,647.78
6,357
279.7463
1,778,347.23
1,619,476.58
32,382
255.2691
8,266,124.35
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 109,066,573.91 for No. 471,747 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of April 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,355,164 common shares equal to 4.81% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since July 1, 2022 until April 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,381,577 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 291,650,899.18.