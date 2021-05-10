FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 10, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



03/05/2021 MTA 766 178.7328 136,909.32 04/05/2021 MTA 27,000 171.3605 4,626,733.50 05/05/2021 MTA 8,652 168.9150 1,461,452.58 06/05/2021 MTA 13,000 166.0786 2,159,021.80 07/05/2021 MTA 14,422 164.8455 2,377,401.80



Total







- 63,840 168.5702 10,761,519.01

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 7, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 45,355,128.70 for No. 262,877 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 2,829,445.63 (Euro 2,375,650.39*) for No. 13,558 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of May 7, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,188,946 common shares equal to 3.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 7, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,003,620 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 551,153,012.25.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

