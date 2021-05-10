FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), May 10, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees (€)
03/05/2021
MTA
766
178.7328
136,909.32
04/05/2021
MTA
27,000
171.3605
4,626,733.50
05/05/2021
MTA
8,652
168.9150
1,461,452.58
06/05/2021
MTA
13,000
166.0786
2,159,021.80
07/05/2021
MTA
14,422
164.8455
2,377,401.80
Total
-
63,840
168.5702
10,761,519.01
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 7, 2021, the total invested consideration has been: • Euro 45,355,128.70 for No. 262,877 common shares purchased on the MTA. • USD 2,829,445.63 (Euro 2,375,650.39*) for No. 13,558 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of May 7, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,188,946 common shares equal to 3.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until May 7, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,003,620 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 551,153,012.25. (*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase