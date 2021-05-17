FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
05/17/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), May 17, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
10/05/2021
7,243
164.3794
1,190,599.99
3,718
200.4794
745,382.41
612,525.61
10,961
164.5037
1,803,125.60
11/05/2021
15,933
161.9323
2,580,067.34
3,400
198.2872
674,176.48
553,965.88
19,333
162.1080
3,134,033.22
12/05/2021
-
-
-
4,409
196.7937
867,663.42
716,012.07
4,409
162.3978
716,012.07
13/05/2021
7,079
161.6664
1,144,436.45
1,200
196.6628
235,995.36
195,344.23
8,279
161.8288
1,339,780.67
14/05/2021
8,000
163.4827
1,307,861.60
-
-
-
-
8,000
163.4827
1,307,861.60
38,255
162.6706
6,222,965.38
12,727
198.2571
2,523,217.67
2,077,847.78
50,982
162.8185
8,300,813.16
Total
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 14, 2021, the total invested consideration has been: • Euro 51,578,094.08 for No. 301,132 common shares purchased on the MTA. • USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of May 14, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,239,928 common shares equal to 3.59% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until May 14, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,054,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 559,453,825.41.