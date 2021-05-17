Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/17 03:42:09 pm
201.16 USD   +1.26%
FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
05/12GOODFOOD MARKET  : Names Gildan Activewear Exec as Next CFO
MT
FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
PU
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

05/17/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), May 17, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 MTANYSETotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding fees excluding fees  excluding fees 
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
        
10/05/20217,243164.37941,190,599.993,718200.4794745,382.41612,525.6110,961164.50371,803,125.60
11/05/202115,933161.93232,580,067.343,400198.2872674,176.48553,965.8819,333162.10803,134,033.22
12/05/2021---4,409196.7937867,663.42716,012.074,409162.3978716,012.07
13/05/20217,079161.66641,144,436.451,200196.6628235,995.36195,344.238,279161.82881,339,780.67
14/05/20218,000163.48271,307,861.60----8,000163.48271,307,861.60
 38,255162.67066,222,965.3812,727198.25712,523,217.672,077,847.7850,982162.81858,300,813.16
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 14, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•             Euro 51,578,094.08 for No. 301,132 common shares purchased on the MTA.
•             USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of May 14, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,239,928 common shares equal to 3.59% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 14, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,054,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 559,453,825.41.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
