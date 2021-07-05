Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/02 04:10:00 pm
206.79 USD   +1.59%
12:29pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
07/01FERRARI N  : at Motor Valley Fest 2021
PU
06/30Juventus plans 400 mln euro cash call to weather COVID-19 hit
RE
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

07/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM   Maranello (Italy), July 5, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
30/06/2021 7,737 173.1795 1,339,889.79 - - - - 7,737 173.1795 1,339,889.79
01/07/2021 12,000 171.9167 2,063,000.40 2,879 203.7254 586,525.43 493,542.10 14,879 171.8222 2,556,542.50
02/07/2021 1,182 171.2981 202,474.35 - - - - 1,182 171.2981 202,474.35
  20,919 172.3488 3,605,364.54 2,879 203.7254 586,525.43 493,542.10 23,798 172.2374 4,098,906.64
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till July 2, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•             Euro 84,613,053.58 for No. 494,338 common shares purchased on the MTA.
•             USD 15,442,398.51 (Euro 12,837,800.02*) for No. 75,694 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of July 2, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,482,543 common shares equal to 3.69% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until July 2, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,297,217 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 600,873,086.77.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
