FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
07/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Maranello (Italy), July 5, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
30/06/2021
7,737
173.1795
1,339,889.79
-
-
-
-
7,737
173.1795
1,339,889.79
01/07/2021
12,000
171.9167
2,063,000.40
2,879
203.7254
586,525.43
493,542.10
14,879
171.8222
2,556,542.50
02/07/2021
1,182
171.2981
202,474.35
-
-
-
-
1,182
171.2981
202,474.35
20,919
172.3488
3,605,364.54
2,879
203.7254
586,525.43
493,542.10
23,798
172.2374
4,098,906.64
Total
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till July 2, 2021, the total invested consideration has been: • Euro 84,613,053.58 for No. 494,338 common shares purchased on the MTA. • USD 15,442,398.51 (Euro 12,837,800.02*) for No. 75,694 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of July 2, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,482,543 common shares equal to 3.69% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until July 2, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,297,217 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 600,873,086.77.