FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 29, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



22/11/2021 MTA 1 242.0000 242.00 23/11/2021 MTA 10,876 238.5533 2,594,505.70 24/11/2021 MTA 4,318 236.1931 1,019,881.80 25/11/2021 MTA 3,510 238.2717 836,333.80 26/11/2021 MTA 12,983 233.8591 3,036,192.10



Total







- 31,688 236.2773 7,487,155.40

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 26, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 39,709,630.00 for No. 194,314 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 26, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,967,217 common shares equal to 3.88% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 26, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,781,891 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 693,131,332.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

