Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/29 02:28:30 pm
266.29 USD   +1.36%
02:19pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11/22FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
11/22FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

11/29/2021 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), November 29, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees
(€)

 
22/11/2021MTA1242.0000242.00
23/11/2021MTA10,876238.55332,594,505.70
24/11/2021MTA4,318236.19311,019,881.80
25/11/2021MTA3,510238.2717836,333.80
26/11/2021MTA12,983233.85913,036,192.10
 

Total

 		 

-		31,688236.27737,487,155.40

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 26, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 39,709,630.00 for No. 194,314 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 26, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,967,217 common shares equal to 3.88% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 26, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,781,891 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 693,131,332.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
02:19pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11/22FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
11/22FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11/22FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11/20Ferrari roars out with high octane Daytona SP3 for its Icona fans
RE
11/20DAYTONA SP3 : the new ‘icona' inspired by the legendary victories of Maranello's spo..
PU
11/17Ferrari Receives Price Target Boost From Morgan Stanley to $350 From $265 Amid Bullish ..
MT
11/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Muted Ahead of Target, Lowe's Earnings
DJ
11/15FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
11/15FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 264 M 4 807 M 4 807 M
Net income 2021 815 M 918 M 918 M
Net Debt 2021 1 343 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,4x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 42 710 M 48 335 M 48 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 232,14 €
Average target price 215,15 €
Spread / Average Target -7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.14.46%48 335
BYD COMPANY LIMITED48.62%126 952
STELLANTIS N.V.6.18%55 183
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.51%36 440
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.26%28 861
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-8.00%21 378