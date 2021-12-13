Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/13 02:54:00 pm
259.7 USD   -0.61%
02:46pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
02:19pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
02:19pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

12/13/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Maranello (Italy), December 13, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
06/12/2021 4,090 228.0962 932,913.30 - - - - 4,090 228.0962 932,913.30
08/12/2021 1,433 233.6890 334,876.30 - - - - 1,433 233.6890 334,876.30
09/12/2021 6,144 232.8612 1,430,699.20 3,900 261.2630 1,018,925.70 900,827.25 10,044 232.1313 2,331,526.45
10/12/2021 11,900 229.6803 2,733,195.20 4,232 260.2864 1,101,532.04 977,141.88 16,132 229.9986 3,710,337.08
  23,567 230.4784 5,431,684.00 8,132 260.7548 2,120,457.74 1,877,969.13 31,699 230.5957 7,309,653.13
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 10, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 53,118,550.60 for No. 252,357 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 2,120,457.74 (Euro 1,877,969.13*) for No. 8,132 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 10, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,033,392 common shares equal to 3.90% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until December 10, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,848,066 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 708,418,221.97.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


