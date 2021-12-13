FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
12/13/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Maranello (Italy), December 13, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
06/12/2021
4,090
228.0962
932,913.30
-
-
-
-
4,090
228.0962
932,913.30
08/12/2021
1,433
233.6890
334,876.30
-
-
-
-
1,433
233.6890
334,876.30
09/12/2021
6,144
232.8612
1,430,699.20
3,900
261.2630
1,018,925.70
900,827.25
10,044
232.1313
2,331,526.45
10/12/2021
11,900
229.6803
2,733,195.20
4,232
260.2864
1,101,532.04
977,141.88
16,132
229.9986
3,710,337.08
23,567
230.4784
5,431,684.00
8,132
260.7548
2,120,457.74
1,877,969.13
31,699
230.5957
7,309,653.13
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 10, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 53,118,550.60 for No. 252,357 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 2,120,457.74 (Euro 1,877,969.13*) for No. 8,132 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of December 10, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,033,392 common shares equal to 3.90% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until December 10, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,848,066 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 708,418,221.97.