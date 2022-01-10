FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
01/10/2022 | 10:15am EST
Maranello (Italy), January 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
04/01/2022
MTA
647
227.9450
147,480.40
06/01/2022
MTA
17,741
230.4615
4,088,617.20
07/01/2022
MTA
7,453
225.1943
1,678,373.40
Total
-
25,841
228.8793
5,914,471.00
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 66,651,629.70 for No. 311,827 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of January 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,105,944 common shares equal to 3.93% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until January 7, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 4,920,618 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 724,901,211.23.