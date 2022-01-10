Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/10 10:35:51 am
250.37 USD   -2.59%
10:15aFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
10:05aFerrari unveils new organisation and top team to face electrification challenge
RE
05:51aFerrari Unveils Reorganization To Boost Decision-making
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

01/10/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), January 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

  		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

  		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
04/01/2022 MTA 647 227.9450 147,480.40
06/01/2022 MTA 17,741 230.4615 4,088,617.20
07/01/2022 MTA 7,453 225.1943 1,678,373.40
 

Total

  		 

- 		25,841 228.8793 5,914,471.00

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 66,651,629.70 for No. 311,827 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,105,944 common shares equal to 3.93% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 7, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 4,920,618 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 724,901,211.23.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FERRARI N.V.
10:15aFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
10:05aFerrari unveils new organisation and top team to face electrification challenge
RE
05:51aFerrari Unveils Reorganization To Boost Decision-making
MT
02:59aFerrari Launches New Management Structure
DJ
02:28aFERRARI N : designs a new organizational structure to seize opportunities ahead
PU
01/04Ferrari N.V Replaces General Motors as Morgan Stanley's Top Pick in US Autos
MT
2021Ferrari's Formula 1 Racing Team Signs Sponsorship Deal With Switzerland's Velas
MT
2021FERRARI AND VELAS : performance and innovation for a new winning partnership
AQ
2021FERRARI 1947-2022 : 75 years of innovation
PU
2021FERRARI AND VELAS : PERFORMANCE AND INNOVATION FOR A NEW WINNING PARTNERSHIP - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 277 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
Net income 2021 814 M 921 M 921 M
Net Debt 2021 1 331 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 41 598 M 47 251 M 47 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 226,27 €
Average target price 215,96 €
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-0.70%47 251
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.78%134 658
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-7.28%104 887
STELLANTIS N.V.7.89%63 957
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.15%37 429
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.46%32 152