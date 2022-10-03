Advanced search
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40 2022-10-03 pm EDT
186.06 USD   +0.57%
11:24aUBS Adjusts Ferrari Price Target to $254 From $270, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:34aFerrari Says Probing Incident After Internal Documents Appear Online
MT
09:15aFerrari says internal documents online, but no evidence of cyber attack
RE
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

10/03/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
 Maranello (Italy), October 3, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 EXMNYSETotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding fees excluding fees  excluding fees 
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
        
26/09/20228,645194.06861,677,723.05----8,645194.06861,677,723.05
27/09/20225,900197.98041,168,084.36----5,900197.98041,168,084.36
28/09/20228,140194.39511,582,376.114,760189.5491902,253.72943,286.6912,900195.78782,525,662.80
29/09/202211,900190.64082,268,625.529,143185.62081,697,130.971,748,537.9921,043190.90264,017,163.51
30/09/202211,900190.69092,269,221.71----11,900190.69092,269,221.71
 46,485192.88018,966,030.7513,903186.96572,599,384.692,691,824.6860,388193.049211,657,855.43
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 30, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 72,369,401.37 for No. 373,232 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 13,130,098.91 (Euro 13,303,713.84*) for No. 68,344 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,506,686 common shares equal to 4.47% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


