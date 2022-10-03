FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), October 3, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
26/09/2022
8,645
194.0686
1,677,723.05
-
-
-
-
8,645
194.0686
1,677,723.05
27/09/2022
5,900
197.9804
1,168,084.36
-
-
-
-
5,900
197.9804
1,168,084.36
28/09/2022
8,140
194.3951
1,582,376.11
4,760
189.5491
902,253.72
943,286.69
12,900
195.7878
2,525,662.80
29/09/2022
11,900
190.6408
2,268,625.52
9,143
185.6208
1,697,130.97
1,748,537.99
21,043
190.9026
4,017,163.51
30/09/2022
11,900
190.6909
2,269,221.71
-
-
-
-
11,900
190.6909
2,269,221.71
46,485
192.8801
8,966,030.75
13,903
186.9657
2,599,384.69
2,691,824.68
60,388
193.0492
11,657,855.43
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 30, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 72,369,401.37 for No. 373,232 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 13,130,098.91 (Euro 13,303,713.84*) for No. 68,344 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,506,686 common shares equal to 4.47% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.