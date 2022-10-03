FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), October 3, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 26/09/2022 8,645 194.0686 1,677,723.05 - - - - 8,645 194.0686 1,677,723.05 27/09/2022 5,900 197.9804 1,168,084.36 - - - - 5,900 197.9804 1,168,084.36 28/09/2022 8,140 194.3951 1,582,376.11 4,760 189.5491 902,253.72 943,286.69 12,900 195.7878 2,525,662.80 29/09/2022 11,900 190.6408 2,268,625.52 9,143 185.6208 1,697,130.97 1,748,537.99 21,043 190.9026 4,017,163.51 30/09/2022 11,900 190.6909 2,269,221.71 - - - - 11,900 190.6909 2,269,221.71 46,485 192.8801 8,966,030.75 13,903 186.9657 2,599,384.69 2,691,824.68 60,388 193.0492 11,657,855.43 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 30, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 72,369,401.37 for No. 373,232 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 13,130,098.91 (Euro 13,303,713.84*) for No. 68,344 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,506,686 common shares equal to 4.47% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

