  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2023-01-09 pm EST
229.76 USD   +2.53%
02:40pAutomotive Stocks to Face Tough Environment in 2023, BofA Says
MT
01:57pFerrari N.v. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11:56aStock exchanges in green; Mib over 25,300, Telecom leads
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

01/09/2023 | 01:57pm EST
Maranello (Italy), January 9, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
02/01/2023EXM8,500201.84201,715,657.00
03/01/2023EXM8,060205.06571,652,829.54
04/01/2023EXM7,715205.53741,585,721.04
05/01/2023EXM7,300206.22801,505,464.40
06/01/2023EXM7,150206.07201,473,414.80
 

Total

 		 

-		38,725204.85707,933,086.78

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till January 6, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 29,337,834.64 for No. 141,048 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 6, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,008,726 common shares equal to 4.67% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until January 6, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 954,834 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 188,335,146.97.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).


