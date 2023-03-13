Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34:08 2023-03-13 pm EDT
260.69 USD   -0.21%
03/08Stellantis-led Automotive Group Signs Deal for Wage Rise in Italy
MT
03/08Italy's auto groups seal deal with unions over pay rise
RE
03/07Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Ferrari to $310 From $280, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

03/13/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maranello (Italy), March 13, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees    excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
        
06/03/2023 4,335 255.4411 1,107,337.17 - - - - 4,335 255.4411 1,107,337.17
07/03/2023 4,315 256.5283 1,106,919.61 - - - - 4,315 256.5283 1,106,919.61
08/03/2023 4,340 255.0582 1,106,952.59 - - - - 4,340 255.0582 1,106,952.59
09/03/2023 4,380 252.8453 1,107,462.41 6,276 265.3567 1,665,378.65 1,577,959.68 10,656 252.0103 2,685,422.09
10/03/2023 4,450 248.7218 1,106,812.01 9,689 261.7871 2,536,455.21 2,396,046.87 14,139 247.7445 3,502,858.88
  21,820 253.6885 5,535,483.79 15,965 263.1903 4,201,833.86 3,974,006.55 37,785 251.6737 9,509,490.34
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till March 10, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 79,168,368.77 for No. 351,648 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 16,293,414.59 (Euro 15,369,516.46*) for No. 68,715 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 10, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,247,992 common shares equal to 4.77% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until March 10, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,194,100 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 245,263,564.94.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about FERRARI N.V.
03/08Stellantis-led Automotive Group Signs Deal for Wage Rise in Italy
MT
03/08Italy's auto groups seal deal with unions over pay rise
RE
03/07Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Ferrari to $310 From $280, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
03/07Update on Magna International: Planned Chinese JV Gets Cle..
MT
03/07Magna International Introduces SmartAccess Power Door System
MT
03/06Ferrari Replaces Tesla as Top Pick in Auto Sector, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
03/06Ferrari N : Daily details for the period 27 february - 3 march 2023
PU
03/06Ferrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
03/06Ferrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
03/03Ferrari N : Press release - March 3, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 720 M 6 101 M 6 101 M
Net income 2023 1 144 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2023 1 219 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 44 507 M 47 469 M 47 469 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,99x
EV / Sales 2024 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 244,93 €
Average target price 259,23 €
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.21.94%47 469
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.47%91 630
STELLANTIS N.V.27.32%56 637
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.47%31 702
KIA CORPORATION31.53%23 810
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.04%23 678