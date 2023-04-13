Advanced search
GL
GL
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

04/13/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
MARANELLO (ITALY), APRIL 13, 2023 – FERRARI N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“FERRARI” OR THE “COMPANY”) INFORMS THAT THE COMPANY HAS PURCHASED, UNDER THE EURO 200 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, AS THE SECOND TRANCHE OF THE MULTI-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED BY 2026 IN LINE WITH THE DISCLOSURE MADE DURING THE 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY (THE “SECOND TRANCHE”), THE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES - REPORTED IN AGGREGATE FORM, ON A DAILY BASIS - ON THE EURONEXT MILAN (EXM) AS FOLLOWS:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		 

Stock Exchange

 		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
03/04/2023EXM4,455248.45861,106,883.06
04/04/2023EXM4,438249.43481,106,991.64
05/04/2023EXM4,411250.87121,106,592.86
06/04/2023EXM4,450248.59921,106,266.44
11/04/2023EXM4,415251.19101,109,008.27
12/04/2023EXM4,400252.04661,109,005.04
 

Total

 		 

-		26,569250.09406,644,747.31

 (*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 12, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 102,419,926.13 for No. 445,722 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 23,150,410.91 (Euro 21,790,858.67*) for No. 95,065 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 12, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,322,782 common shares equal to 4.80% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until April 12, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,349,195 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 283,384,774.82.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
