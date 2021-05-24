Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)

05/24/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 24, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ('Fourth Tranche'), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:


Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)


Stock Exchange

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)


Consideration
excluding fees
(€)

17/05/2021 MTA 3,902 163.6792 638,676.24
19/05/2021 MTA 14,874 164.8237 2,451,587.71
Total - 18,776 164.5859 3,090,263.95

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 21, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 54,668,358.03 for No. 319,908 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of May 21, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,258,704 common shares equal to 3.60% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 21, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,073,378 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 562,544,089.36.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
