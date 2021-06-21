FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
06/21/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), June 21, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ('Fourth Tranche'), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Date
(d/m/y)
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
(€)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
($)
Consideration
excluding fees
($)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)*
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
(€)*
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)*
14/06/2021
14,000
169.0854
2,367,195.60
6,607
205.1820
1,355,637.47
1,119,251.55
20,607
169.1875
3,486,447.15
15/06/2021
14,000
168.5094
2,359,131.60
5,116
203.9984
1,043,655.81
861,955.58
19,116
168.5022
3,221,087.18
16/06/2021
14,000
167.2038
2,340,853.20
7,100
202.6980
1,439,155.80
1,187,030.52
21,100
167.1983
3,527,883.72
17/06/2021
4,233
165.9429
702,436.30
-
-
-
-
4,233
165.9429
702,436.30
18/06/2021
-
-
-
3,517
200.3974
704,797.66
592,366.50
3,517
168.4295
592,366.50
Total
46,233
168.0535
7,769,616.70
22,340
203.3683
4,543,246.74
3,760,604.14
68,573
168.1452
11,530,220.84
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till June 18, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 76,178,139.52 for No. 444,707 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 11,867,066.07 (Euro 9,835,736.65*) for No. 57,956 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of June 18, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,415,174 common shares equal to 3.66% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until June 18, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,229,848 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 589,436,109.34.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy