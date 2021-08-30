Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/30 01:55:47 pm
218.23 USD   +0.88%
01:22pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
PU
12:40pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
08/03FERRARI : Continuing strong momentum across all regions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)

08/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), August 30, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ('Fourth Tranche'), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:


Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Average price per share
excluding fees
($)


Consideration
excluding fees

($)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

24/08/2021 NYSE 5,040 216.3552 1,090,430.21 928,816.19
25/08/2021 NYSE 4,700 217.9749 1,024,482.03 872,939.70
26/08/2021 NYSE 1,700 215.4259 366,224.03 311,229.74
27/08/2021 NYSE 3,261 216.8809 707,248.61 601,350.74
Total - 14,701 216.8822 3,188,384.88 2,714,336.37

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till August 27, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 99,534,158.61 for No. 580,159 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 21,793,806.79 (Euro 18,224,545.52 *) for No. 105,727 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of August 27, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,598,397 common shares equal to 3.73% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until August 27, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,413,071 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 621,180,937.29.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
01:22pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
PU
12:40pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
08/03FERRARI : Continuing strong momentum across all regions
AQ
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed; Staples Lagging
MT
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Outpacing Most Other Sectors
MT
08/02FERRARI N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30..
PU
08/02FERRARI N : Continuing strong momentum across all regions
PU
08/02Global markets live: Square, Pfizer, Zoom, HSBC, Ferrari
08/02Ferrari N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
08/02Ferrari N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 278 M 5 045 M 5 045 M
Net income 2021 785 M 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2021 1 405 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 33 815 M 39 876 M 39 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,23x
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 560
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 183,44 €
Average target price 182,55 €
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-5.75%39 876
BYD COMPANY LIMITED28.64%80 728
STELLANTIS N.V.17.08%63 382
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.70%33 786
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.40%27 232
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-3.27%21 561