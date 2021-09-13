Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/13 03:09:44 pm
218.32 USD   -0.36%
02:52pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
PU
01:02pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
12:42pFERRARI N.V. : Informativa Periodica Sull'acquisto di Azioni Proprie
GL
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), September 13, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ('Fourth Tranche'), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading

Date

(d/m/y) 		Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

($)


Consideration
excluding fees

($)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)*

Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

(€)*


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)*

07/09/2021 7,980 186.2988 1,486,664.42 5,770 219.6808 1,267,558.22 1,068,767.47 13,750 185.8496 2,555,431.89
08/09/2021 7,181 185.2991 1,330,632.84 4,702 219.6865 1,032,965.92 873,396.40 11,883 185.4775 2,204,029.24
09/09/2021 32 185.9500 5,950.40 6,900 220.4676 1,521,226.44 1,285,036.70 6,932 186.2359 1,290,987.10
10/09/2021 8,955 187.3970 1,678,140.14 3,600 220.2948 793,061.28 669,758.70 12,555 187.0091 2,347,898.84
Total 24,148 186.4083 4,501,387.80 20,972 220.0463 4,614,811.86 3,896,959.27 45,120 186.1336 8,398,347.07

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 10, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 106,989,378.86 for No. 620,395 common shares purchased on the MTA
•USD 30,037,423.69 (Euro 25,187,600.49*) for No. 143,295 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 10, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,676,201 common shares equal to 3.76% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 10, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,490,875 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 635,599,212.52.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
