Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 8, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:


Trading
Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)


Stock Exchange

Average price per share
excluding fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

29/10/2021 MTA 5,427 201.5222 1,093,661.10
01/11/2021 MTA 913 206.5882 188,615.00
02/11/2021 MTA 4,480 208.6878 934,921.30
04/11/2021 MTA 623 219.8836 136,987.50
05/11/2021 MTA 87 225.7977 19,644.40
Total - 11,530 205.8829 2,373,829.30

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 5, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 23,292,409.30 for No. 123,025 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 5, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,895,928 common shares equal to 3.85% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 5, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,710,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 676,714,111.54.


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
05:10pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
02:08pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
PU
02:00pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program  
GL
11/05EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for $65 bln valuation
RE
11/03UBS Raises Ferrari's Price Target to $279 From $238; Buy Rating Kept
MT
11/03Societe Generale Upgrades Ferrari to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $290
MT
11/02Ferrari N.V., - DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, ON THE WAY TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR
PU
11/02BENEDETTO VIGNA : Vigna makes partnerships a priority as his reign at Ferrari starts
RE
11/02Interim Report at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
PU
11/02Ferrari N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 267 M 4 944 M 4 944 M
Net income 2021 815 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2021 1 298 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 41 772 M 48 314 M 48 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 226,98 €
Average target price 202,32 €
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.14.38%48 314
BYD COMPANY LIMITED49.61%130 843
STELLANTIS N.V.20.86%64 140
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.85%41 041
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.11%31 538
EXOR N.V.28.24%23 111