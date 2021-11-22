Log in
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

11/22/2021 | 03:25pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 22, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:


Trading
Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)


Stock Exchange

Average price per share
excluding fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

15/11/2021 MTA 5,013 227.0073 1,137,987.80
16/11/2021 MTA 3,728 227.1508 846,818.30
17/11/2021 MTA 1,275 229.5501 292,676.40
18/11/2021 MTA 2,565 232.9830 597,601.40
19/11/2021 MTA 1,479 235.8781 348,863.70
Total - 14,060 229.2993 3,223,947.60

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 19, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 32,222,474.60 for No. 162,626 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 19, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,935,529 common shares equal to 3.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 19, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,750,203 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 685,644,176.84.


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 20:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
