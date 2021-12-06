FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
12/06/2021 | 03:12pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), December 6, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)
29/11/2021
MTA
1,133
234.3471
265,515.30
30/11/2021
MTA
9,244
233.0286
2,154,116.30
01/12/2021
MTA
6,658
232.0869
1,545,234.90
02/12/2021
MTA
6,717
230.2326
1,546,472.20
03/12/2021
MTA
10,724
229.9420
2,465,897.90
Total
-
34,476
231.3852
7,977,236.60
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 47,686,866.60 for No. 228,790 common shares purchased on the MTA.
As of December 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,001,693 common shares equal to 3.89% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until December 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,816,367 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 701,108,568.84.