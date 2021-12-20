FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
12/20/2021 | 12:40pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), December 20, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Date
(d/m/y)
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
(€)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
($)
Consideration
excluding fees
($)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)*
Number of
common
shares
purchased
Average
price per
share
excluding
fees
(€)*
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)*
13/12/2021
5,090
229.4652
1,167,977.80
1,900
259.4353
492,927.07
437,069.58
6,990
229.6205
1,605,047.38
14/12/2021
13,352
226.2715
3,021,177.70
7,722
252.9552
1,953,320.05
1,727,226.15
21,074
225.3205
4,748,403.85
15/12/2021
25
226.2000
5,655.00
-
-
-
-
25
226.2000
5,655.00
16/12/2021
3,306
227.6188
752,507.90
3,460
257.3909
890,572.51
785,614.43
6,766
227.3311
1,538,122.33
17/12/2021
11,856
225.3112
2,671,289.70
-
-
-
-
11,856
225.3112
2,671,289.70
Total
33,629
226.5488
7,618,608.10
13,082
255.0695
3,336,819.64
2,949,910.16
46,711
226.2533
10,568,518.26
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 17, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 60,737,158.70 for No. 285,986 common shares purchased on the MTA
•USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of December 17, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,080,103 common shares equal to 3.92% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until December 17, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,894,777 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 718,986,740.23.
Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy