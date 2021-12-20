Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/20 12:54:05 pm
248.375 USD   -1.64%
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

12/20/2021 | 12:40pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), December 20, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading

Date

(d/m/y) 		Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

($)


Consideration
excluding fees

($)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)*

Number of
common
shares
purchased

Average
price per
share

excluding
fees

(€)*


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)*

13/12/2021 5,090 229.4652 1,167,977.80 1,900 259.4353 492,927.07 437,069.58 6,990 229.6205 1,605,047.38
14/12/2021 13,352 226.2715 3,021,177.70 7,722 252.9552 1,953,320.05 1,727,226.15 21,074 225.3205 4,748,403.85
15/12/2021 25 226.2000 5,655.00 - - - - 25 226.2000 5,655.00
16/12/2021 3,306 227.6188 752,507.90 3,460 257.3909 890,572.51 785,614.43 6,766 227.3311 1,538,122.33
17/12/2021 11,856 225.3112 2,671,289.70 - - - - 11,856 225.3112 2,671,289.70
Total 33,629 226.5488 7,618,608.10 13,082 255.0695 3,336,819.64 2,949,910.16 46,711 226.2533 10,568,518.26

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 17, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 60,737,158.70 for No. 285,986 common shares purchased on the MTA
•USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 17, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,080,103 common shares equal to 3.92% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until December 17, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,894,777 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 718,986,740.23.



Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
