    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

02/01/2022 | 02:52pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:


Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Average price per share
excluding fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

24/01/2022 EXM 39,825 200.2036 7,973,109.25
25/01/2022 EXM 891 199.5941 177,838.35
26/01/2022 EXM 846 200.6523 169,751.85
27/01/2022 EXM 16,569 199.6390 3,307,818.35
28/01/2022 EXM 4,846 197.9488 959,259.75
Total - 62,977 199.8790 12,587,777.55

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 31, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 102,524,194.55 for No. 483,497 common shares purchased on the EXM
•USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 31, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,277,614 common shares equal to 4.00% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 31, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,092,288 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 760,773,776.08.


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
