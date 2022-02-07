FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Maranello (Italy), February 7, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)





Average price per share excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)

02/02/2022 EXM 169 203.7698 34,437.10 03/02/2022 EXM 19,683 204.1195 4,017,683.30 04/02/2022 EXM 22,434 199.7002 4,480,073.85 Total - 42,286 201.7735 8,532,194.25





Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 4, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

•Euro 111,056,388.80 for No. 525,783 common shares purchased on the EXM

•USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.





As of February 4, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,319,900 common shares equal to 4.01% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.





Since January 1, 2019 until February 4, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,134,574 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 769,305,970.33.







Ferrari N.V. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office: Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4, I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number: 64060977

















