FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Maranello (Italy), July 18, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the "First Tranche"), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:







11/07/2022 EXM 6,650 191.0072 1,270,197.88 12/07/2022 EXM 6,650 189.9353 1,263,069.75 13/07/2022 EXM 6,775 188.2260 1,275,231.15 14/07/2022 EXM 6,750 188.5628 1,272,798.90 15/07/2022 EXM 6,700 190.1740 1,274,165.80 Total - 33,525 189.5739 6,355,463.48





Since the announcement of such First Tranche till July 15, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

•Euro 14,148,687.60 for No. 76,075 common shares purchased on the EXM





As of July 15, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,141,185 common shares equal to 4.33% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.







A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs)





