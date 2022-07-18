Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  20:16 18/07/2022 BST
195.90 USD   +1.25%
08:04pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
02:54pFERRARI N : Daily details for the period 11-15 july 2022
PU
02:27pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 08:04pm BST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), July 18, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the "First Tranche"), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:


Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Average price per share
excluding fees

(€)


Consideration
excluding fees

(€)

11/07/2022 EXM 6,650 191.0072 1,270,197.88
12/07/2022 EXM 6,650 189.9353 1,263,069.75
13/07/2022 EXM 6,775 188.2260 1,275,231.15
14/07/2022 EXM 6,750 188.5628 1,272,798.90
15/07/2022 EXM 6,700 190.1740 1,274,165.80
Total - 33,525 189.5739 6,355,463.48

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till July 15, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 14,148,687.60 for No. 76,075 common shares purchased on the EXM

As of July 15, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,141,185 common shares equal to 4.33% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977




A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 19:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
