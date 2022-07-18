FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), July 18, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the "First Tranche"), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
Consideration
excluding fees
(€)
11/07/2022
EXM
6,650
191.0072
1,270,197.88
12/07/2022
EXM
6,650
189.9353
1,263,069.75
13/07/2022
EXM
6,775
188.2260
1,275,231.15
14/07/2022
EXM
6,750
188.5628
1,272,798.90
15/07/2022
EXM
6,700
190.1740
1,274,165.80
Total
-
33,525
189.5739
6,355,463.48
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till July 15, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
•Euro 14,148,687.60 for No. 76,075 common shares purchased on the EXM
As of July 15, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,141,185 common shares equal to 4.33% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.