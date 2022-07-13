Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29 2022-07-13 pm EDT
191.21 USD   +1.24%
11:41aFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
07/12Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times
RE
07/12Exor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2

07/13/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Maranello (Italy), July 13, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 will be released on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2022 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment


All news about FERRARI N.V.
11:41aFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
07/12Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times
RE
07/12Exor completes PartnerRe sale, bolsters coffers for acquisitions
RE
07/11FERRARI N : Daily details for the period 1-8 july 2022
PU
07/11FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
07/11FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
07/06Italian region wants answers from Silk-FAW over electric sports car plan
RE
07/05Jefferies Upgrades Ferrari to Hold from Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to $180 from..
MT
07/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AssetCo, Ferrari, Glencore, Pets at Home, Rolls-Royce...
07/01Agnelli's Exor expands in healthcare with 10% stake in Institut Merieux
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 803 M 4 834 M 4 834 M
Net income 2022 890 M 896 M 896 M
Net Debt 2022 1 218 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 34 306 M 34 527 M 34 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 187,65 €
Average target price 223,48 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-27.03%34 527
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.35%120 853
STELLANTIS N.V.-26.30%38 915
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD13.37%32 011
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.38%29 514
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED14.79%21 183