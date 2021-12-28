Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari 1947-2022: 75 years of innovation

12/28/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FERRARI 1947-2022: 75 YEARS OF INNOVATION

ANNIVERSARY LOGO REVEALED IN SPECIAL VIDEO CELEBRATING COMPANY VALUES

Maranello, 28 December 2021 - Enzo Ferrari first opened his small factory in Maranello in 1947. In the early post-war years, the mass car market was just about to break wide open, but he made a deliberate decision to go against the grain, pouring his experience instead into his dream of building racing cars. He spared neither human nor financial capital to develop the 125 S, a car that was a manifesto not just for technological innovation butalso Ferrari's own racing ambitions, and laid the foundations for a long story of victories. Since then, a huge community of fans, clients and, of course, employees has developed around the Ferrari marque, all of whom are united by a shared sense of belonging and passion, spanning all ages and nationalities.

Today, as it prepares to celebrate 75 years that have revolutionised the automotive world, Ferrari unveils the logo dedicated to that milestone anniversary in a video in which employees are the stars. These are the people that ensure Ferrari's success day in, day out, by developing the powerful sense of connection they describe in the video. "Passion", "teamwork", "pride", and "excellence" are just some of the words that they use again and again to express their very special relationship with the company.

Employees were also key in the reveal of the 75th anniversary logo, which premiered at the end-of-year convention and comes to life through a mosaic of employees' faces as an acknowledgement of the commitment and determination they have shown over so many years, qualities that today are paving the way for the Company's future.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann declared: "For this special year we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and positioned one by one by my Ferrari colleagues. It is symbol of the Ferrari spirit which is shared both here in Maranello and by all our family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our past 75 years and our future. It is a symbol of a company that, as Enzo Ferrari once said - Above all, is made of people".

CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "It is this strong, truly shared sense of belonging that unites us - it is integral to our DNA. It has been the source of our unique success in the past, and it will also power our future".

The video and images of the 75th Anniversary logo are available from the Media Center (Media.ferrari.com).

Ferrari S.p.A.

Sede legale:

Reg. Imprese di Modena,

Società a socio unico

Direzione e stabilimento:

Via Emilia Est n. 1163

P. IVA e Codice Fiscale

Direzione

Via Abetone Inf. n. 4

P.O. Box n. 589

n. 00159560366

e coordinamento:

41053 Maranello (MO), Italia

41122 Modena, Italia

R.E.A. di Modena n. 88683

Ferrari N.V.

Tel. +39 0536 949 111

Capitale sociale

€ 20.260.000 i.v.

Ferrari Press Office tel.: +39 0536 949337 Email: media@ferrari.com

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
01:47pFERRARI 1947-2022 : 75 years of innovation
PU
12/27FERRARI AND VELAS : PERFORMANCE AND INNOVATION FOR A NEW WINNING PARTNERSHIP - Form 6-K
PU
12/27FERRARI N : season of GT triumphs on display at Maranello
PU
12/27Ferrari Signs Multi-year Agreement With Velas Network to Create Digital Content for Fan..
MT
12/27Ferrari Unit Secures Digital Content Partnership with Swiss Tech Group
MT
12/27FERRARI AND VELAS : Performance and innovation for a new winning partnership
GL
12/27Ferrari and Velas Announces New Winning Partnership
CI
12/22FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
12/21Santander Partners Ferrari's Formula 1 Racing Team on 2030 Carbon Neutrality Goal
MT
12/21Italian Yacht Builder Ferreti Eyes $100 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 266 M 4 817 M 4 817 M
Net income 2021 815 M 920 M 920 M
Net Debt 2021 1 338 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 41 890 M 47 457 M 47 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 227,86 €
Average target price 215,15 €
Spread / Average Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.12.47%47 457
VOLKSWAGEN AG17.06%129 892
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.04%112 900
STELLANTIS N.V.14.82%59 719
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.85%37 739
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.71%29 389