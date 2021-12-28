FERRARI 1947-2022: 75 YEARS OF INNOVATION

ANNIVERSARY LOGO REVEALED IN SPECIAL VIDEO CELEBRATING COMPANY VALUES

Maranello, 28 December 2021 - Enzo Ferrari first opened his small factory in Maranello in 1947. In the early post-war years, the mass car market was just about to break wide open, but he made a deliberate decision to go against the grain, pouring his experience instead into his dream of building racing cars. He spared neither human nor financial capital to develop the 125 S, a car that was a manifesto not just for technological innovation butalso Ferrari's own racing ambitions, and laid the foundations for a long story of victories. Since then, a huge community of fans, clients and, of course, employees has developed around the Ferrari marque, all of whom are united by a shared sense of belonging and passion, spanning all ages and nationalities.

Today, as it prepares to celebrate 75 years that have revolutionised the automotive world, Ferrari unveils the logo dedicated to that milestone anniversary in a video in which employees are the stars. These are the people that ensure Ferrari's success day in, day out, by developing the powerful sense of connection they describe in the video. "Passion", "teamwork", "pride", and "excellence" are just some of the words that they use again and again to express their very special relationship with the company.

Employees were also key in the reveal of the 75th anniversary logo, which premiered at the end-of-year convention and comes to life through a mosaic of employees' faces as an acknowledgement of the commitment and determination they have shown over so many years, qualities that today are paving the way for the Company's future.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann declared: "For this special year we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and positioned one by one by my Ferrari colleagues. It is symbol of the Ferrari spirit which is shared both here in Maranello and by all our family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our past 75 years and our future. It is a symbol of a company that, as Enzo Ferrari once said - Above all, is made of people".

CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "It is this strong, truly shared sense of belonging that unites us - it is integral to our DNA. It has been the source of our unique success in the past, and it will also power our future".

