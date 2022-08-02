Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:53 2022-08-02 am EDT
209.45 USD   -1.76%
FERRARI N : A quarter of records, 2022 guidance revised upward on all metrics
PU
08:00aNeighbourly Pharmacy Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.09 Vs $0.07 Year Ago; Revenue Narrowly Misses Forecast
MT
07:52aFerrari Ups FY22 Guidance on H1 Earnings Growth
MT
Ferrari N : A QUARTER OF RECORDS, 2022 GUIDANCE REVISED UPWARD ON ALL METRICS

08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Back Ferrari N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date02 aug 2022 - 12:59
  • Statutory nameFerrari N.V.
  • TitleA QUARTER OF RECORDS, 2022 GUIDANCE REVISED UPWARD ON ALL METRICS
Previous result

Date last update: 02 August 2022

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 789 M 4 919 M 4 919 M
Net income 2022 886 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2022 1 234 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,9x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 37 928 M 38 964 M 38 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,18x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 207,54 €
Average target price 225,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-17.62%38 964
BYD COMPANY LIMITED10.95%129 645
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.82%45 369
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD21.23%34 448
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.60%27 843
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED62.20%25 725