|
Ferrari N : A QUARTER OF RECORDS, 2022 GUIDANCE REVISED UPWARD ON ALL METRICS
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
-
Registration date02 aug 2022 - 12:59
-
Statutory nameFerrari N.V.
-
TitleA QUARTER OF RECORDS, 2022 GUIDANCE REVISED UPWARD ON ALL METRICS
Share information
Date last update: 02 August 2022
Disclaimer
Ferrari NV published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about FERRARI N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 789 M
4 919 M
4 919 M
|Net income 2022
|
886 M
910 M
910 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 234 M
1 268 M
1 268 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|42,9x
|Yield 2022
|0,67%
|
|Capitalization
|
37 928 M
38 964 M
38 964 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,18x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 632
|Free-Float
|48,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|207,54 €
|Average target price
|225,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,41%