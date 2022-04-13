Ferrari N : Address from Chairman and CEO

FERRARI N.V.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ADDRESS FROM CHAIRMAN JOHN ELKANN

AND

CEO BENEDETTO VIGNA

APRIL 13, 2022

John Elkann, Chairman of Ferrari N.V.: Ladies and Gentlemen,

On behalf of the Board of the Company, I would like to welcome you to the Ferrari N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Before addressing our results and achievements in 2021, I would like to take a moment and say a few words on the current international scenario.

In the last weeks we have witnessed with dismay and sadness the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A tragic scenario that has drawn deep divisions, which will take a long time to heal.

Ferrari's response was prompt in this tragic circumstance, as we acted with concrete interventions aimed at assisting refugees. Ferrari donated one million Euro to support Ukrainians in need. We did so believing that, in a moment of

extraordinary crisis, an equally extraordinary solidarity in our response was necessary.

The funds will be deployed with the collaboration of Emilia-Romagna, the Red Cross and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and will support international humanitarian projects in the Ukraine as well as local initiatives focusing on the reception of refugees in our Italian region.

Now looking back to 2021, it represented an extraordinary year in our history. Excellent financial results, the strengthening of the best product range in our history, the entry of our brand into new territories and our highest order book ever are just some of the highlights.

In terms of products, last year we launched 4 new models, including the 296 GTB, a new PHEV (plug-in hybrid) featuring a new V6 engine coupled with an electric motor. A car that received unanimous praise from the world's journalists following the International Media Test Drive earlier this year. The 296 GTB is the third hybrid model in our range, following the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, marking a further step forward in our electrification journey started with LaFerrari many years ago.

To drive innovation, we believe in the power of partnerships to push boundaries and capitalize on opportunities together. One example - as good an articulation of the many established in the last months - is our collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective led by Jony Ive and Marc Newson, whose world-renowned creativity will be combined with ours in complementary way to make even more distinct and unique products.

Also in terms of brand diversification, a core area of focus for us here at Ferrari, much has been done in the last year and Benedetto will provide more details shortly.

On the track: 2021 was Ferrari's best ever season in GT racing, winning the Drivers' and Manufacturers' World titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship and claiming victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Last year we further articulated our commitment to endurance racing when we announced the eagerly awaited return to the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with our Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) programme, celebrating Le Mans 100th anniversary.

In the digital world, we attracted a passionate new audience with the Ferrari Esports Series, building new bonds with a new generation of young fans across Europe.

In Formula One, we said two years ago that we had to work hard to get back to being competitive and the 2022 Championship has got off to a truly thrilling start. Like all our Tifosi around the world, I am delighted we are competing at the highest level.

That said, we know the season has just begun and in Formula One you are always surrounded by fierce competition. We must work tirelessly as a team to optimize every aspect of our performance. That is the spirt and approach I look forward to seeing in Imola and as the season progresses.

Benedetto's arrival at Ferrari last September was another highlight of 2021. In Benedetto we have someone with a great passion for innovation, something that in the short time since his arrival he has been able to translate with great harmony and energy to the whole team, fueling increased collaboration, both internally and with our partners. His pioneering work in the semiconductor industry, which is a key factor in today's automotive world, will further enhance Ferrari's innovative profile for the years ahead.

With his guidance, Ferrari is entering into a new exciting phase for our Company, with great possibility to express our full potential of the most advanced innovation, which is what Ferrari has always represented.

This year we celebrate our 75th anniversary, a true milestone in our company's history, and I would like take a moment like to thank the women and men who work for Ferrari. Their passion, spirit of competition and ceaseless desire to innovate has always driven our constant quest for performance on road, track and beyond. So it is now and so it will be in the decades to come.

While the 75th anniversary is a moment to reflect on the past, there is no better way to celebrate the past than by defining your future: this is why I am looking forward to Ferrari's Capital Markets Day, on June 16, which will mark a historic step in our history.

We will open the doors of our Company to analysts and investors and present the industrial plan for the coming years.

Capital Markets Day allows us the opportunity to articulate our constant drive for innovation, exclusivity and excellence, and to update you on our electrification journey, a fundamental element on our path to carbon neutrality by 2030. All of which represent significant opportunities for Ferrari and we greatly look forward to sharing our strategy for the future with all of you.

Finally, let me take this opportunity, dear Shareholders, also to thank you for your constant support.

I now hand over to Benedetto to take you through last years results in more detail.

Grazie.