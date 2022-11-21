Ferrari N : DAILY DETAILS FOR THE PERIOD 14 - 18 NOVEMBER 2022

ISIN:
NL0011585146
Stock Exchange:
EXM
Currency:
EUR
Transaction Date
Quantity
Execution Time
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(excluding fees)
UTC
14/11/2022
53
209.70
08:01:54
58
209.90
08:09:40
20
81
210.10
08:19:46
52
209.60
08:27:07
50
08:34:27
80
209.80
08:47:05
47
209.50
09:10:54
77
09:15:38
49
209.40
09:24:01
74
09:47:14
56
09:59:10
48
10:12:26
67
209.30
10:38:39
55
209.00
10:44:16
86
11:18:21
11:24:35
3
39
11:47:39
19
63
12:30:25
57
12:50:10
60
13:03:50
13:22:17
29
13:37:05
18
95
14:07:00
209.20
14:12:50
78
14:31:37
30
14:34:04
27
209.10
14:37:46
13
26
14:41:09
9
208.80
14:46:07
36
35
208.70
14:55:59
68
15:02:58
32
15:04:14
15:16:27
15:17:05
28
38
15:18:48
43
15:24:06
6
208.20
15:30:23
17
40
208.00
15:38:09
208.10
15:45:16
12
15:50:17
25
208.30
15:59:59
7
31
16:02:38
16:05:42
2
207.70
16:14:28
15/11/2022
08:01:35
89
08:09:00
85
207.10
08:20:06
69
206.90
08:33:49
15
207.20
08:43:55
64
96
09:02:17
09:20:48
14
207.30
09:31:15
09:42:15
11
23
54
207.80
10:00:47
51
10:11:39
10:27:39
44
10:28:57
10:36:56
207.50
10:51:52
11:15:30
11:29:57
59
11:50:59
82
12:27:55
12:50:47
13:21:06
13:30:05
13:43:27
14:08:43
207.60
14:13:25
14:30:25
90
14:39:06
14:43:46
8
14:48:38
41
207.40
14:54:40
15:04:31
15:09:14
15:14:54
207.00
15:20:09
1
15:24:03
65
15:28:04
15:38:35
46
15:40:56
15:41:46
16
15:43:36
42
15:47:27
34
15:57:28
16:08:56
72
16:11:14
16:14:23
16/11/2022
208.40
08:00:51
62
08:03:35
08:11:20
10
08:21:23
08:21:34
08:23:09
08:33:52
45
206.80
08:38:23
09:03:29
37
09:22:16
206.70
09:26:31
76
206.30
09:46:37
206.20
10:11:25
10:23:34
206.00
10:43:17
205.80
10:54:56
205.60
11:03:20
205.30
11:16:14
61
205.00
11:37:38
204.60
12:04:01
204.20
12:26:35
204.50
13:01:45
13:33:45
205.70
13:48:46
205.40
14:02:48
14:25:04
14:32:19
206.40
14:36:05
206.50
14:40:12
14:44:25
84
14:56:53
15:03:50
15:11:32
15:19:11
15:35:54
83
15:39:14
15:44:09
15:49:20
205.20
15:54:34
205.10
16:00:00
16:03:09
16:08:47
16:14:24
5
17/11/2022
08:05:06
08:17:51
150
08:18:50
08:26:17
08:34:26
08:37:37
08:45:40
08:54:35
09:06:43
206.10
09:22:41
09:43:21
10:10:20
10:29:21
10:48:22
10:55:19
120
11:27:32
22
11:56:41
206.60
12:05:52
12:30:33
12:41:43
71
13:09:57
91
205.50
13:34:23
204.80
14:03:36
14:28:00
14:28:24
14:37:20
204.90
14:38:25
14:44:43
14:51:47
14:52:14
204.40
14:55:45
204.30
14:59:26
204.10
15:03:01
15:10:54
15:24:17
15:28:21
15:34:07
15:34:24
15:39:04
15:39:05
15:39:06
15:48:17
15:50:38
204.70
15:54:00
33
15:58:24
16:03:43
16:10:14
16:14:29
18/11/2022
08:02:16
24
08:09:13
08:17:35
08:31:49
204.00
08:43:31
08:51:01
87
09:07:40
09:22:54
21
09:22:57
09:32:37
09:32:55
205.90
09:46:17
118
10:22:51
10:35:09
10:52:13
11:14:09
11:42:27
12:10:22
12:36:12
73
12:50:45
13:01:00
13:38:24
13:55:42
14:08:40
102
14:31:01
14:35:38
14:38:53
14:48:57
14:58:21
15:02:24
15:07:59
15:18:02
15:25:18
157
15:25:23
Issuer Name:
FERRARI N.V.
NYSE
USD
Price
EST
216.14
11:34:57
100
216.78
11:50:23
216.75
11:53:07
216.77
11:55:28
216.81
4
216.58
12:00:31
216.61
216.24
12:03:36
216.27
216.30
12:26:38
216.34
216.15
12:39:54
12:42:31
185
215.95
12:47:54
216.09
12:48:44
216.10
216.22
12:54:28
216.26
216.33
13:14:20
216.31
13:15:33
215.61
13:20:27
215.63
215.37
13:23:28
215.39
215.16
13:25:57
214.76
13:31:19
88
214.75
13:31:39
214.43
13:34:00
214.44
214.47
