  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-11-21 pm EST
214.56 USD   -0.82%
02:21pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 14 - 18 november 2022
PU
01:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
11/18Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
RE
Ferrari N : DAILY DETAILS FOR THE PERIOD 14 - 18 NOVEMBER 2022

11/21/2022 | 02:21pm EST
ISIN:

NL0011585146

Stock Exchange:

EXM

Currency:

EUR

Transaction Date

Quantity

Execution Time

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(excluding fees)

UTC

14/11/2022

53

209.70

08:01:54

14/11/2022

58

209.90

08:09:40

14/11/2022

20

209.90

08:09:40

14/11/2022

81

210.10

08:19:46

14/11/2022

52

209.60

08:27:07

14/11/2022

50

209.60

08:34:27

14/11/2022

80

209.80

08:47:05

14/11/2022

47

209.50

09:10:54

14/11/2022

77

209.60

09:15:38

14/11/2022

49

209.40

09:24:01

14/11/2022

74

209.50

09:47:14

14/11/2022

56

209.40

09:59:10

14/11/2022

48

209.60

10:12:26

14/11/2022

67

209.30

10:38:39

14/11/2022

55

209.00

10:44:16

14/11/2022

86

209.70

11:18:21

14/11/2022

55

209.70

11:24:35

14/11/2022

3

209.70

11:24:35

14/11/2022

39

209.70

11:47:39

14/11/2022

19

209.70

11:47:39

14/11/2022

63

209.80

12:30:25

14/11/2022

57

209.70

12:50:10

14/11/2022

60

209.50

13:03:50

14/11/2022

50

209.80

13:22:17

14/11/2022

29

209.40

13:37:05

14/11/2022

18

209.40

13:37:05

14/11/2022

95

209.30

14:07:00

14/11/2022

50

209.20

14:12:50

14/11/2022

78

209.80

14:31:37

14/11/2022

30

209.30

14:34:04

14/11/2022

27

209.10

14:37:46

14/11/2022

13

209.10

14:37:46

14/11/2022

26

209.10

14:41:09

14/11/2022

9

208.80

14:46:07

14/11/2022

36

208.80

14:46:07

14/11/2022

35

208.70

14:55:59

14/11/2022

68

209.10

15:02:58

14/11/2022

32

209.10

15:04:14

14/11/2022

26

209.50

15:16:27

14/11/2022

30

209.50

15:17:05

14/11/2022

28

209.50

15:17:05

14/11/2022

38

209.60

15:18:48

14/11/2022

43

209.10

15:24:06

14/11/2022

6

208.20

15:30:23

14/11/2022

18

208.20

15:30:23

14/11/2022

17

208.20

15:30:23

14/11/2022

40

208.00

15:38:09

14/11/2022

27

208.10

15:45:16

14/11/2022

12

208.10

15:50:17

14/11/2022

25

208.30

15:59:59

14/11/2022

7

208.30

15:59:59

14/11/2022

50

208.30

15:59:59

14/11/2022

40

208.30

15:59:59

14/11/2022

31

208.20

16:02:38

14/11/2022

43

208.10

16:05:42

14/11/2022

2

207.70

16:14:28

14/11/2022

2

207.70

16:14:28

15/11/2022

25

207.70

08:01:35

15/11/2022

25

207.70

08:01:35

15/11/2022

89

207.70

08:09:00

15/11/2022

85

207.10

08:20:06

15/11/2022

69

206.90

08:33:49

15/11/2022

7

206.90

08:33:49

15/11/2022

15

207.20

08:43:55

15/11/2022

64

207.20

08:43:55

15/11/2022

96

207.70

09:02:17

15/11/2022

69

207.70

09:20:48

15/11/2022

14

207.30

09:31:15

15/11/2022

43

207.30

09:31:15

15/11/2022

15

207.70

09:42:15

15/11/2022

11

207.70

09:42:15

15/11/2022

23

207.70

09:42:15

15/11/2022

54

207.80

10:00:47

15/11/2022

51

208.10

10:11:39

15/11/2022

6

207.70

10:27:39

15/11/2022

44

207.70

10:28:57

15/11/2022

51

207.20

10:36:56

15/11/2022

47

207.50

10:51:52

15/11/2022

74

207.50

11:15:30

15/11/2022

57

207.20

11:29:57

15/11/2022

59

207.10

11:50:59

15/11/2022

82

207.70

12:27:55

15/11/2022

2

207.70

12:27:55

15/11/2022

35

207.70

12:50:47

15/11/2022

23

207.70

12:50:47

15/11/2022

58

207.80

13:21:06

15/11/2022

60

208.20

13:30:05

15/11/2022

54

208.00

13:43:27

15/11/2022

49

207.70

14:08:43

15/11/2022

54

207.60

14:13:25

15/11/2022

82

207.50

14:30:25

15/11/2022

90

208.00

14:39:06

15/11/2022

44

207.60

14:43:46

15/11/2022

8

207.50

14:48:38

15/11/2022

29

207.50

14:48:38

15/11/2022

41

207.40

14:54:40

15/11/2022

77

207.60

15:04:31

15/11/2022

39

207.40

15:09:14

15/11/2022

38

207.30

15:14:54

15/11/2022

35

207.00

15:20:09

15/11/2022

1

207.10

15:24:03

15/11/2022

65

207.00

15:28:04

15/11/2022

36

207.20

15:38:35

15/11/2022

46

207.10

15:40:56

15/11/2022

1

207.10

15:41:46

15/11/2022

16

207.10

15:43:36

15/11/2022

42

207.10

15:47:27

15/11/2022

34

207.10

15:57:28

15/11/2022

26

207.80

16:08:56

15/11/2022

72

207.80

16:11:14

15/11/2022

18

208.00

16:14:23

16/11/2022

14

208.40

08:00:51

16/11/2022

11

208.40

08:00:51

16/11/2022

62

207.80

08:03:35

16/11/2022

74

207.30

08:11:20

16/11/2022

10

207.70

08:21:23

16/11/2022

10

207.70

08:21:34

16/11/2022

8

207.80

08:23:09

16/11/2022

54

207.80

08:23:09

16/11/2022

63

207.50

08:33:52

16/11/2022

45

206.80

08:38:23

16/11/2022

14

206.90

09:03:29

16/11/2022

10

206.90

09:03:29

16/11/2022

25

206.90

09:03:29

16/11/2022

50

206.90

09:03:29

16/11/2022

37

206.90

09:03:29

16/11/2022

53

206.90

09:22:16

16/11/2022

50

206.70

09:26:31

16/11/2022

76

206.30

09:46:37

16/11/2022

74

206.20

10:11:25

16/11/2022

50

206.30

10:23:34

16/11/2022

56

206.00

10:43:17

16/11/2022

52

205.80

10:54:56

16/11/2022

52

205.60

11:03:20

16/11/2022

50

205.30

11:16:14

16/11/2022

61

205.00

11:37:38

16/11/2022

58

204.60

12:04:01

16/11/2022

59

204.20

12:26:35

16/11/2022

81

204.50

13:01:45

16/11/2022

90

205.00

13:33:45

16/11/2022

86

205.70

13:48:46

16/11/2022

80

205.40

14:02:48

16/11/2022

54

205.30

14:25:04

16/11/2022

61

206.00

14:32:19

16/11/2022

23

206.00

14:32:19

16/11/2022

46

206.40

14:36:05

16/11/2022

15

206.50

14:40:12

16/11/2022

13

206.50

14:40:12

16/11/2022

2

206.40

14:44:25

16/11/2022

37

206.40

14:44:25

16/11/2022

84

206.20

14:56:53

16/11/2022

11

206.80

15:03:50

16/11/2022

42

206.80

15:03:50

16/11/2022

38

206.40

15:11:32

16/11/2022

9

206.40

15:11:32

16/11/2022

58

205.60

15:19:11

16/11/2022

23

206.00

15:35:54

16/11/2022

83

206.00

15:35:54

16/11/2022

38

205.80

15:39:14

16/11/2022

40

205.80

15:44:09

16/11/2022

36

205.40

15:49:20

16/11/2022

38

205.20

15:54:34

16/11/2022

31

205.10

16:00:00

16/11/2022

36

205.30

16:03:09

16/11/2022

8

205.40

16:08:47

16/11/2022

13

205.70

16:14:24

16/11/2022

6

205.70

16:14:24

16/11/2022

5

205.70

16:14:24

17/11/2022

68

207.20

08:05:06

17/11/2022

9

207.30

08:17:51

17/11/2022

150

207.70

08:18:50

17/11/2022

38

206.90

08:26:17

17/11/2022

25

206.50

08:34:26

17/11/2022

35

206.50

08:37:37

17/11/2022

65

206.40

08:45:40

17/11/2022

57

206.00

08:54:35

17/11/2022

43

206.00

09:06:43

17/11/2022

86

206.10

09:22:41

17/11/2022

80

206.10

09:43:21

17/11/2022

89

206.30

10:10:20

17/11/2022

81

206.70

10:29:21

17/11/2022

53

206.40

10:48:22

17/11/2022

49

206.10

10:55:19

17/11/2022

120

206.40

11:27:32

17/11/2022

22

206.80

11:56:41

17/11/2022

65

206.60

12:05:52

17/11/2022

23

206.30

12:30:33

17/11/2022

59

206.20

12:41:43

17/11/2022

71

205.30

13:09:57

17/11/2022

91

205.50

13:34:23

17/11/2022

56

204.80

14:03:36

17/11/2022

38

204.80

14:03:36

17/11/2022

80

205.20

14:28:00

17/11/2022

46

205.10

14:28:24

17/11/2022

23

205.00

14:32:19

17/11/2022

28

205.00

14:37:20

17/11/2022

6

205.00

14:37:20

17/11/2022

28

204.90

14:38:25

17/11/2022

52

204.80

14:44:43

17/11/2022

19

204.60

14:51:47

17/11/2022

20

204.60

14:51:47

17/11/2022

3

204.60

14:52:14

17/11/2022

38

204.40

14:55:45

17/11/2022

32

204.30

14:59:26

17/11/2022

15

204.10

15:03:01

17/11/2022

53

204.80

15:10:54

17/11/2022

25

204.80

15:10:54

17/11/2022

86

205.10

15:24:17

17/11/2022

38

205.30

15:28:21

17/11/2022

5

205.10

15:34:07

17/11/2022

10

205.10

15:34:24

17/11/2022

10

205.10

15:34:24

17/11/2022

14

205.10

15:34:24

17/11/2022

25

204.80

15:39:04

17/11/2022

10

204.80

15:39:05

17/11/2022

6

204.80

15:39:06

17/11/2022

35

204.60

15:48:17

17/11/2022

23

204.50

15:49:20

17/11/2022

13

204.50

15:50:38

17/11/2022

36

204.70

15:54:00

17/11/2022

33

204.70

15:58:24

17/11/2022

37

204.70

16:03:43

17/11/2022

15

204.70

16:08:56

17/11/2022

27

204.40

16:10:14

17/11/2022

6

204.90

16:14:29

18/11/2022

30

205.30

08:02:16

18/11/2022

24

205.30

08:02:16

18/11/2022

49

204.80

08:09:13

18/11/2022

51

204.30

08:17:35

18/11/2022

60

204.20

08:31:49

18/11/2022

46

204.00

08:43:31

18/11/2022

47

204.20

08:51:01

18/11/2022

87

204.70

09:07:40

18/11/2022

50

205.20

09:22:54

18/11/2022

21

205.20

09:22:57

18/11/2022

45

205.50

09:32:37

18/11/2022

8

205.50

09:32:55

18/11/2022

52

205.90

09:46:17

18/11/2022

118

205.50

10:22:51

18/11/2022

50

205.90

10:35:09

18/11/2022

48

206.20

10:52:13

18/11/2022

14

206.20

10:52:13

18/11/2022

72

206.20

11:14:09

18/11/2022

61

206.20

11:42:27

18/11/2022

85

206.60

12:10:22

18/11/2022

56

205.80

12:36:12

18/11/2022

73

206.00

12:50:45

18/11/2022

59

206.00

13:01:00

18/11/2022

55

207.10

13:38:24

18/11/2022

86

207.10

13:38:24

18/11/2022

51

206.80

13:55:42

18/11/2022

48

206.70

14:08:40

18/11/2022

102

207.50

14:31:01

18/11/2022

42

207.50

14:31:01

18/11/2022

40

207.30

14:35:38

18/11/2022

39

207.00

14:38:53

18/11/2022

84

207.40

14:48:57

18/11/2022

84

207.50

14:58:21

18/11/2022

39

207.30

15:02:24

18/11/2022

19

206.70

15:07:59

18/11/2022

49

206.80

15:18:02

18/11/2022

42

206.80

15:18:02

18/11/2022

46

207.00

15:25:18

18/11/2022

157

207.00

15:25:18

18/11/2022

95

207.00

15:25:18

18/11/2022

63

207.00

15:25:18

18/11/2022

23

207.00

15:25:23

Issuer Name:

FERRARI N.V.

ISIN:

NL0011585146

Stock Exchange:

NYSE

Currency:

USD

Transaction Date

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(excluding fees)

EST

15/11/2022

10

216.14

11:34:57

15/11/2022

100

216.14

11:34:57

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

20

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

80

216.78

11:50:23

15/11/2022

16

216.75

11:53:07

15/11/2022

8

216.77

11:53:07

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:53:07

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:55:28

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:55:28

15/11/2022

100

216.78

11:55:28

15/11/2022

100

216.81

11:55:28

15/11/2022

4

216.58

12:00:31

15/11/2022

100

216.61

12:00:31

15/11/2022

6

216.61

12:00:31

15/11/2022

24

216.24

12:03:36

15/11/2022

12

216.24

12:03:36

15/11/2022

8

216.24

12:03:36

15/11/2022

10

216.24

12:03:36

15/11/2022

56

216.27

12:03:36

15/11/2022

100

216.30

12:26:38

15/11/2022

10

216.34

12:26:38

15/11/2022

41

216.15

12:39:54

15/11/2022

100

216.15

12:42:31

15/11/2022

9

216.15

12:42:31

15/11/2022

185

215.95

12:47:54

15/11/2022

90

215.95

12:47:54

15/11/2022

10

216.09

12:48:44

15/11/2022

45

216.10

12:48:44

15/11/2022

100

216.22

12:54:28

15/11/2022

8

216.24

12:54:28

15/11/2022

2

216.26

12:54:28

15/11/2022

50

216.33

13:14:20

15/11/2022

20

216.34

13:14:20

15/11/2022

55

216.31

13:15:33

15/11/2022

40

215.61

13:20:27

15/11/2022

10

215.61

13:20:27

15/11/2022

60

215.63

13:20:27

15/11/2022

8

215.37

13:23:28

15/11/2022

47

215.39

13:23:28

15/11/2022

32

215.16

13:25:57

15/11/2022

16

215.16

13:25:57

15/11/2022

7

215.16

13:25:57

15/11/2022

47

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

100

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

100

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

100

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

100

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

55

214.76

13:31:19

15/11/2022

88

214.75

13:31:39

15/11/2022

22

214.75

13:31:39

15/11/2022

20

214.43

13:34:00

15/11/2022

20

214.43

13:34:00

15/11/2022

8

214.44

13:34:00

15/11/2022

8

214.44

13:34:00

15/11/2022

55

214.47

13:34:00

15/11/2022

8

214.47

13:34:00

15/11/2022

8

214.47

13:34:00

15/11/2022

100

214.47

13:34:00

15/11/2022

48

214.47

13:34:00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 19:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 992 M 5 173 M 5 173 M
Net income 2022 929 M 963 M 963 M
Net Debt 2022 1 405 M 1 456 M 1 456 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 38 029 M 39 408 M 39 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,90x
EV / Sales 2023 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 208,76 €
Average target price 232,77 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-16.42%39 408
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-30.76%90 570
STELLANTIS N.V.-13.64%47 984
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD19.14%32 757
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.15%23 266
KIA CORPORATION-19.71%19 756