Ferrari N : DAILY DETAILS FOR THE PERIOD 2 - 9 DECEMBER 2022

ISIN:
NL0011585146
Stock Exchange:
EXM
Currency:
EUR
Transaction Date
Quantity
Execution Time
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(excluding fees)
UTC
02/12/2022
71
215.90
08:00:58
63
215.10
08:03:47
60
215.60
08:08:25
94
216.30
08:11:08
38
20
216.00
08:16:28
77
45
215.70
08:23:19
88
50
215.30
08:29:21
215.80
08:32:41
85
91
08:38:00
27
08:40:20
10
08:42:09
215.50
08:44:33
149
08:53:00
87
215.40
08:59:13
74
09:04:43
13
216.10
09:17:31
22
30
84
8
61
216.60
09:28:06
34
5
3
216.40
09:31:24
19
09:31:25
09:33:17
128
216.80
09:44:50
28
216.70
09:50:54
2
09:53:33
35
09:55:47
216.90
10:02:00
25
10:06:46
127
10:16:38
11
10:23:23
31
10:24:58
42
216.50
10:32:03
66
10:33:06
10:39:20
80
10:44:46
82
10:53:00
29
11:00:03
11:07:05
216.20
11:16:28
39
11:29:28
32
11:48:04
41
44
11:48:07
11:55:01
40
12:04:00
43
12:08:32
12:20:16
69
49
12:31:58
37
12:36:11
12:39:59
72
12:49:36
12:56:15
76
13:12:05
54
13:19:36
13:20:54
214.70
13:30:07
57
212.80
13:33:00
213.60
13:38:33
36
213.30
13:41:35
73
213.50
13:50:14
214.10
13:56:43
213.90
14:03:19
213.80
14:04:31
14:15:46
70
214.40
14:27:18
47
89
214.50
14:32:02
214.60
14:33:56
14:37:29
1
14:37:36
14:40:46
14:41:45
14:43:11
59
214.30
14:44:59
214.00
14:46:50
14:48:07
14:51:46
213.40
14:54:30
14:56:31
14:58:31
214.20
15:02:26
6
15:03:07
16
15:03:13
15:03:45
15:08:38
23
15:16:15
125
15:16:17
15:19:17
15:20:28
4
15:28:04
18
15:30:34
96
214.80
15:35:19
15:40:31
141
15:44:18
15:48:36
15:50:51
15
106
15:50:54
81
214.90
15:55:36
15:57:11
15:59:14
15:59:19
16:00:27
33
16:03:39
16:05:47
16:08:00
16:10:56
16:14:42
05/12/2022
08:00:08
08:05:21
08:09:19
101
08:12:03
215.00
08:17:26
14
08:17:27
08:20:52
08:24:04
109
08:28:07
9
17
99
08:33:13
12
08:36:56
08:38:55
08:42:15
08:51:30
08:55:58
133
09:00:47
09:06:03
64
09:09:09
53
09:13:52
09:20:53
09:24:30
48
09:29:52
137
09:41:09
09:50:24
09:54:39
10:07:42
10:11:59
10:20:40
147
10:30:21
62
10:36:16
21
10:45:22
10:51:29
10:52:00
11:02:21
11:02:23
11:08:42
11:19:36
11:19:41
11:30:21
11:42:37
11:54:34
93
12:06:18
12:25:37
75
12:37:01
12:51:23
79
12:52:21
13:01:43
13:16:04
215.20
13:25:00
13:34:22
52
13:39:12
13:49:17
46
13:52:25
13:59:30
14:03:49
14:03:59
58
14:08:47
14:17:10
14:18:15
14:18:44
14:21:18
14:27:08
14:30:49
14:32:49
14:35:51
51
14:38:24
14:40:12
55
14:43:13
14:47:19
14:48:16
14:52:52
14:55:31
14:56:48
15:00:00
120
15:04:18
15:07:53
15:09:34
68
15:15:53
15:16:46
15:20:51
56
15:23:02
15:28:48
15:29:06
15:36:07
15:42:47
129
15:49:59
15:52:17
15:57:28
16:03:45
16:03:46
16:03:53
16:08:33
16:09:28
16:13:05
16:13:08
16:13:10
16:13:13
16:13:14
16:14:30
06/12/2022
08:01:54
08:04:13
08:07:00
86
08:10:19
08:13:38
08:17:47
08:19:21
08:21:02
08:22:44
08:27:20
67
08:27:41
213.70
08:28:50
7
08:31:08
26
08:33:09
08:33:19
213.10
08:35:18
213.00
08:36:31
08:37:18
78
08:43:09
08:49:26
08:55:40
08:55:50
09:01:06
09:04:46
09:06:24
09:07:33
213.20
09:12:01
09:15:14
09:16:57
102
09:25:15
09:27:11
09:32:05
212.90
09:32:22
09:32:38
09:39:47
09:43:32
09:47:01
09:50:41
212.70
09:51:56
212.60
09:57:24
10:03:06
10:10:24
10:15:37
10:18:18
24
212.50
10:27:33
97
212.20
10:30:00
212.00
10:31:01
10:38:34
10:50:41
10:56:35
11:04:26
212.40
11:15:45
126
11:18:37
11:27:59
11:38:57
11:43:53
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Ferrari NV published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 20:03:02 UTC.