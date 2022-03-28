Ferrari N : DAILY DETAILS FOR THE PERIOD 21-25 MARCH 2022

Issuer Name: ISIN:
Stock Exchange: Currency:FERRARI N.V. NL0011585146 EXM
EUR
Transaction Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Quantity
Price (excluding fees)
Execution Time
GMT
21/03/2022
30
190.15
08:00:49
28
189.70
08:02:25
24
189.50
08:02:55
23
189.80
08:04:56
26
188.80
08:05:54
20
188.70
08:06:44
189.40
08:08:34
189.45
08:09:36
189.05
08:10:49
189.30
08:12:28
189.15
08:14:34
44
08:14:44
36
189.25
08:15:57
34
189.95
08:20:16
189.85
08:20:17
21
08:21:10
189.60
08:21:14
08:22:58
08:25:11
22
08:25:58
39
190.00
08:27:24
190.95
08:30:59
190.80
08:31:20
08:32:31
08:34:13
190.70
08:35:52
191.00
08:38:10
08:42:08
190.85
08:42:40
190.50
08:44:57
190.40
08:44:58
08:46:46
190.20
08:47:36
08:49:44
08:51:30
15
08:52:46
6
08:52:50
25
189.75
08:55:13
08:56:00
08:58:22
09:01:41
189.65
09:04:00
189.55
09:05:02
189.35
09:06:35
3
09:08:25
09:09:52
2
09:12:10
190.10
09:12:56
09:14:26
1
190.05
09:15:04
29
09:19:18
190.35
09:19:30
190.45
09:23:54
09:25:43
09:30:09
09:30:19
09:32:02
09:33:42
190.25
09:36:13
09:37:50
09:39:30
09:40:58
09:44:15
09:44:36
190.30
09:46:58
17
09:48:50
10
9
09:50:26
09:52:49
09:57:55
16
10:03:02
8
10:05:52
10:08:47
10:12:20
10:16:01
10:17:03
10:20:05
10:21:47
10:22:30
10:24:29
10:26:05
10:29:18
10:31:24
189.90
10:33:13
10:34:34
10:37:22
10:39:33
189.20
10:41:45
10:44:33
10:46:14
18
189.00
10:49:40
188.95
10:50:03
189.10
10:53:15
35
10:57:21
11:00:53
11:03:04
188.85
5
11:04:29
11:07:17
11:08:42
188.90
11:11:04
11:15:27
11:17:48
32
11:26:19
27
11:35:24
12
11:37:58
11:37:59
11:39:58
11:42:54
11:45:15
11:46:47
11:53:37
11:58:07
12:02:46
12:04:57
12:06:20
12:09:31
12:14:40
14
12:16:06
12:21:17
13
12:24:15
12:28:51
12:33:12
12:36:24
12:45:03
12:45:16
12:54:12
13:00:32
13:00:51
13:04:11
13:10:29
13:10:57
13:14:47
13:18:02
13:18:59
13:19:50
13:20:05
13:21:47
13:23:02
13:26:11
13:28:57
13:29:45
31
13:29:58
13:30:54
13:30:59
13:32:57
13:35:43
13:36:31
13:36:35
13:37:23
13:37:25
13:40:35
13:41:44
13:43:00
13:44:09
13:45:54
13:48:22
13:48:27
13:49:09
13:51:35
13:52:01
13:52:30
188.75
13:54:45
13:57:08
7
13:57:39
13:59:25
13:59:31
14:01:39
43
14:02:28
14:02:29
14:04:45
14:04:49
14:04:55
188.60
14:06:21
188.35
14:07:57
33
188.30
14:08:48
14:09:36
14:10:54
14:10:57
41
188.25
14:13:41
40
188.15
14:14:01
42
188.10
14:14:09
188.00
46
14:16:01
188.05
14:16:37
14:18:02
14:18:13
37
14:19:32
14:20:01
187.95
14:20:19
14:21:37
14:21:51
187.90
14:22:36
50
187.85
14:23:22
187.80
14:25:04
187.75
14:25:57
11
14:26:09
187.65
14:27:09
48
187.55
14:27:35
187.60
14:28:37
14:29:15
14:31:07
14:32:01
187.70
14:32:34
14:32:35
14:34:35
14:34:36
14:36:06
59
14:36:14
38
14:39:45
188.20
14:41:29
14:42:01
4
14:42:38
14:43:00
14:44:42
14:45:41
188.50
14:48:15
51
188.45
14:48:19
45
14:50:39
188.65
14:51:39
188.40
14:52:31
14:53:05
14:54:39
19
14:56:06
14:57:46
14:58:52
15:00:03
15:01:16
15:02:25
15:03:42
15:04:28
15:06:05
15:06:07
15:07:25
15:07:42
15:10:40
15:10:42
15:11:59
15:12:15
15:12:53
15:13:12
15:14:12
15:14:34
15:16:18
15:17:52
15:19:03
15:19:43
15:21:07
15:21:41
15:23:34
15:24:02
15:25:59
15:26:01
15:28:20
15:29:09
15:29:35
15:31:56
15:31:59
15:32:34
15:35:37
15:36:02
15:37:44
15:39:25
15:40:54
15:41:36
15:42:37
15:44:25
15:46:30
15:46:31
15:47:30
15:48:04
15:49:23
15:50:13
15:50:43
15:50:47
15:50:49
15:52:37
15:54:00
15:54:05
15:55:00
15:55:17
15:56:39
15:57:06
15:58:19
15:58:54
15:59:33
16:00:05
16:00:53
16:02:10
16:04:12
16:05:57
16:09:33
16:10:45
16:10:56
57
16:12:17
79
56
16:12:54
73
16:12:55
71
16:14:00
16:14:16
49
16:15:41
16:15:44
16:17:35
16:19:13
16:19:53
16:19:55
22/03/2022
08:00:30
08:02:20
08:02:21
08:07:05
08:07:24
08:09:08
69
08:15:10
60
08:15:18
08:15:47
08:20:12
08:24:01
08:25:57
08:26:27
08:28:05
08:31:16
190.75
08:32:14
08:34:29
08:36:02
08:36:47
08:42:01
08:42:25
08:46:59
08:47:27
