  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/28 10:21:38 am EDT
215.25 USD   +0.90%
FERRARI N : Daily details for the period 21-25 march 2022
PU
FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
Ferrari N : DAILY DETAILS FOR THE PERIOD 21-25 MARCH 2022

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Issuer Name: ISIN:

Stock Exchange: Currency:FERRARI N.V. NL0011585146 EXM

EUR

Transaction Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Quantity

Price (excluding fees)

Execution Time

GMT

21/03/2022

30

190.15

08:00:49

21/03/2022

28

189.70

08:02:25

21/03/2022

24

189.50

08:02:55

21/03/2022

23

189.80

08:04:56

21/03/2022

26

188.80

08:05:54

21/03/2022

20

188.70

08:06:44

21/03/2022

23

189.40

08:08:34

21/03/2022

20

189.45

08:09:36

21/03/2022

30

189.05

08:10:49

21/03/2022

30

189.30

08:12:28

21/03/2022

23

189.15

08:14:34

21/03/2022

44

189.05

08:14:44

21/03/2022

36

189.25

08:15:57

21/03/2022

34

189.95

08:20:16

21/03/2022

34

189.85

08:20:17

21/03/2022

21

189.70

08:21:10

21/03/2022

21

189.60

08:21:14

21/03/2022

24

189.70

08:22:58

21/03/2022

30

189.95

08:25:11

21/03/2022

22

189.95

08:25:58

21/03/2022

39

190.00

08:27:24

21/03/2022

24

190.95

08:30:59

21/03/2022

26

190.80

08:31:20

21/03/2022

26

190.80

08:32:31

21/03/2022

26

190.80

08:34:13

21/03/2022

20

190.70

08:35:52

21/03/2022

21

191.00

08:38:10

21/03/2022

30

191.00

08:42:08

21/03/2022

20

190.85

08:42:40

21/03/2022

22

190.70

08:42:40

21/03/2022

22

190.50

08:44:57

21/03/2022

26

190.40

08:44:58

21/03/2022

30

190.50

08:46:46

21/03/2022

20

190.20

08:47:36

21/03/2022

21

189.80

08:49:44

21/03/2022

26

189.80

08:51:30

21/03/2022

15

189.80

08:52:46

21/03/2022

6

189.80

08:52:50

21/03/2022

25

189.75

08:55:13

21/03/2022

25

189.60

08:56:00

21/03/2022

28

189.85

08:58:22

21/03/2022

20

189.80

09:01:41

21/03/2022

23

189.65

09:04:00

21/03/2022

26

189.55

09:04:00

21/03/2022

20

189.45

09:05:02

21/03/2022

24

189.35

09:05:02

21/03/2022

20

189.30

09:06:35

21/03/2022

3

189.45

09:08:25

21/03/2022

25

189.70

09:09:52

21/03/2022

2

190.00

09:12:10

21/03/2022

23

190.10

09:12:56

21/03/2022

24

190.15

09:14:26

21/03/2022

1

190.15

09:14:26

21/03/2022

21

190.05

09:15:04

21/03/2022

29

190.50

09:19:18

21/03/2022

20

190.35

09:19:30

21/03/2022

22

190.45

09:23:54

21/03/2022

28

190.40

09:25:43

21/03/2022

34

190.05

09:30:09

21/03/2022

24

189.95

09:30:19

21/03/2022

24

189.95

09:32:02

21/03/2022

22

190.10

09:33:42

21/03/2022

20

190.25

09:36:13

21/03/2022

25

190.25

09:37:50

21/03/2022

23

190.10

09:39:30

21/03/2022

22

190.15

09:40:58

21/03/2022

24

190.20

09:44:15

21/03/2022

22

190.00

09:44:36

21/03/2022

23

190.30

09:46:58

21/03/2022

17

190.20

09:48:50

21/03/2022

10

190.20

09:48:50

21/03/2022

9

190.05

09:50:26

21/03/2022

22

190.00

09:52:49

21/03/2022

24

190.00

09:57:55

21/03/2022

16

190.10

10:03:02

21/03/2022

8

190.10

10:03:02

21/03/2022

24

190.15

10:05:52

21/03/2022

21

189.95

10:08:47

21/03/2022

26

190.25

10:12:20

21/03/2022

20

190.25

10:16:01

21/03/2022

26

190.15

10:17:03

21/03/2022

22

190.30

10:20:05

21/03/2022

29

190.30

10:21:47

21/03/2022

20

190.30

10:22:30

21/03/2022

21

190.00

10:24:29

21/03/2022

22

190.10

10:26:05

21/03/2022

20

190.00

10:29:18

21/03/2022

28

189.95

10:31:24

21/03/2022

22

189.90

10:33:13

21/03/2022

24

189.90

10:34:34

21/03/2022

21

189.65

10:37:22

21/03/2022

22

189.30

10:39:33

21/03/2022

26

189.20

10:41:45

21/03/2022

20

189.25

10:44:33

21/03/2022

3

189.20

10:46:14

21/03/2022

18

189.20

10:46:14

21/03/2022

21

189.00

10:49:40

21/03/2022

24

188.95

10:50:03

21/03/2022

25

189.10

10:53:15

21/03/2022

35

189.10

10:57:21

21/03/2022

22

189.05

11:00:53

21/03/2022

22

188.95

11:03:04

21/03/2022

17

188.85

11:03:04

21/03/2022

5

188.85

11:03:04

21/03/2022

20

189.10

11:04:29

21/03/2022

21

189.05

11:07:17

21/03/2022

20

188.95

11:08:42

21/03/2022

20

188.90

11:11:04

21/03/2022

22

188.90

11:15:27

21/03/2022

34

188.90

11:17:48

21/03/2022

32

189.20

11:26:19

21/03/2022

27

189.65

11:35:24

21/03/2022

12

189.80

11:37:58

21/03/2022

16

189.80

11:37:59

21/03/2022

27

189.65

11:39:58

21/03/2022

20

189.60

11:42:54

21/03/2022

20

189.40

11:45:15

21/03/2022

23

189.25

11:46:47

21/03/2022

26

189.30

11:53:37

21/03/2022

20

189.30

11:58:07

21/03/2022

30

189.30

12:02:46

21/03/2022

22

189.30

12:04:57

21/03/2022

17

189.35

12:06:20

21/03/2022

6

189.35

12:06:20

21/03/2022

21

189.30

12:09:31

21/03/2022

8

189.45

12:14:40

21/03/2022

14

189.45

12:14:40

21/03/2022

25

189.30

12:16:06

21/03/2022

26

189.55

12:21:17

21/03/2022

13

189.40

12:24:15

21/03/2022

8

189.40

12:24:15

21/03/2022

21

189.45

12:28:51

21/03/2022

22

189.35

12:33:12

21/03/2022

23

189.40

12:36:24

21/03/2022

27

189.65

12:45:03

21/03/2022

21

189.55

12:45:16

21/03/2022

24

190.05

12:54:12

21/03/2022

44

189.85

13:00:32

21/03/2022

28

189.75

13:00:51

21/03/2022

30

189.80

13:04:11

21/03/2022

20

189.95

13:10:29

21/03/2022

8

189.95

13:10:29

21/03/2022

22

189.80

13:10:57

21/03/2022

22

189.70

13:14:47

21/03/2022

30

189.90

13:18:02

21/03/2022

36

189.95

13:18:59

21/03/2022

6

189.85

13:19:50

21/03/2022

23

189.85

13:20:05

21/03/2022

28

189.85

13:21:47

21/03/2022

21

189.95

13:23:02

21/03/2022

20

189.95

13:26:11

21/03/2022

25

189.90

13:28:57

21/03/2022

26

189.85

13:29:45

21/03/2022

31

189.90

13:29:58

21/03/2022

26

190.05

13:30:54

21/03/2022

26

189.95

13:30:59

21/03/2022

20

189.95

13:32:57

21/03/2022

22

190.15

13:35:43

21/03/2022

20

190.10

13:36:31

21/03/2022

25

190.00

13:36:35

21/03/2022

28

189.95

13:37:23

21/03/2022

28

189.90

13:37:25

21/03/2022

21

190.10

13:40:35

21/03/2022

23

190.45

13:41:44

21/03/2022

10

190.50

13:43:00

21/03/2022

15

190.50

13:43:00

21/03/2022

32

190.50

13:43:00

21/03/2022

20

190.40

13:43:00

21/03/2022

24

190.25

13:44:09

21/03/2022

22

190.15

13:45:54

21/03/2022

25

190.00

13:48:22

21/03/2022

20

189.90

13:48:27

21/03/2022

20

189.70

13:49:09

21/03/2022

30

189.35

13:51:35

21/03/2022

27

189.25

13:52:01

21/03/2022

14

189.25

13:52:01

21/03/2022

31

189.05

13:52:30

21/03/2022

20

188.75

13:54:45

21/03/2022

24

189.20

13:57:08

21/03/2022

7

189.20

13:57:08

21/03/2022

34

189.25

13:57:39

21/03/2022

44

189.20

13:57:39

21/03/2022

34

188.85

13:59:25

21/03/2022

29

188.75

13:59:31

21/03/2022

39

188.80

14:01:39

21/03/2022

43

188.90

14:02:28

21/03/2022

43

188.85

14:02:28

21/03/2022

20

188.75

14:02:29

21/03/2022

25

189.00

14:04:45

21/03/2022

35

188.95

14:04:49

21/03/2022

28

188.75

14:04:55

21/03/2022

31

188.60

14:06:21

21/03/2022

30

188.35

14:07:57

21/03/2022

33

188.30

14:08:48

21/03/2022

35

188.30

14:09:36

21/03/2022

10

188.35

14:10:54

21/03/2022

43

188.35

14:10:57

21/03/2022

41

188.30

14:10:57

21/03/2022

36

188.25

14:13:41

21/03/2022

40

188.15

14:14:01

21/03/2022

42

188.10

14:14:09

21/03/2022

33

188.00

14:14:09

21/03/2022

46

188.10

14:16:01

21/03/2022

30

188.05

14:16:37

21/03/2022

2

188.15

14:18:02

21/03/2022

30

188.05

14:18:13

21/03/2022

37

188.15

14:19:32

21/03/2022

31

188.05

14:20:01

21/03/2022

30

187.95

14:20:19

21/03/2022

44

188.00

14:21:37

21/03/2022

30

187.95

14:21:37

21/03/2022

32

187.95

14:21:51

21/03/2022

33

187.90

14:22:36

21/03/2022

50

187.85

14:23:22

21/03/2022

34

187.80

14:25:04

21/03/2022

29

187.75

14:25:57

21/03/2022

11

187.75

14:26:09

21/03/2022

26

187.65

14:27:09

21/03/2022

48

187.55

14:27:35

21/03/2022

24

187.60

14:28:37

21/03/2022

41

187.65

14:29:15

21/03/2022

24

187.75

14:31:07

21/03/2022

32

187.75

14:31:07

21/03/2022

27

187.75

14:32:01

21/03/2022

41

187.70

14:32:34

21/03/2022

27

187.65

14:32:35

21/03/2022

33

187.65

14:34:35

21/03/2022

40

187.60

14:34:36

21/03/2022

40

187.85

14:36:06

21/03/2022

59

187.75

14:36:14

21/03/2022

38

188.15

14:39:45

21/03/2022

40

188.20

14:41:29

21/03/2022

42

188.15

14:42:01

21/03/2022

4

188.15

14:42:01

21/03/2022

36

187.95

14:42:38

21/03/2022

26

188.05

14:43:00

21/03/2022

34

187.95

14:44:42

21/03/2022

20

187.95

14:45:41

21/03/2022

2

187.95

14:45:41

21/03/2022

43

188.50

14:48:15

21/03/2022

51

188.45

14:48:19

21/03/2022

45

188.60

14:50:39

21/03/2022

33

188.65

14:51:39

21/03/2022

42

188.60

14:51:39

21/03/2022

26

188.40

14:52:31

21/03/2022

22

188.35

14:53:05

21/03/2022

17

188.35

14:53:05

21/03/2022

30

188.30

14:54:39

21/03/2022

19

188.50

14:56:06

21/03/2022

50

188.75

14:57:46

21/03/2022

22

189.05

14:58:52

21/03/2022

30

189.00

15:00:03

21/03/2022

22

189.20

15:01:16

21/03/2022

23

189.35

15:02:25

21/03/2022

25

189.25

15:03:42

21/03/2022

25

189.45

15:04:28

21/03/2022

21

189.40

15:04:28

21/03/2022

10

189.35

15:04:28

21/03/2022

15

189.35

15:04:28

21/03/2022

23

189.30

15:06:05

21/03/2022

20

189.25

15:06:07

21/03/2022

38

189.05

15:07:25

21/03/2022

21

189.00

15:07:42

21/03/2022

2

189.10

15:10:40

21/03/2022

2

189.10

15:10:42

21/03/2022

34

189.20

15:11:59

21/03/2022

26

189.15

15:12:15

21/03/2022

22

189.25

15:12:53

21/03/2022

30

189.15

15:13:12

21/03/2022

24

189.05

15:14:12

21/03/2022

26

189.00

15:14:34

21/03/2022

22

188.95

15:16:18

21/03/2022

28

189.20

15:17:52

21/03/2022

25

189.15

15:19:03

21/03/2022

1

189.15

15:19:03

21/03/2022

20

189.10

15:19:43

21/03/2022

23

189.10

15:21:07

21/03/2022

7

189.10

15:21:07

21/03/2022

29

189.05

15:21:41

21/03/2022

25

189.60

15:23:34

21/03/2022

21

189.65

15:24:02

21/03/2022

31

189.65

15:24:02

21/03/2022

29

189.60

15:25:59

21/03/2022

29

189.55

15:26:01

21/03/2022

32

189.60

15:28:20

21/03/2022

10

189.75

15:29:09

21/03/2022

11

189.75

15:29:09

21/03/2022

30

189.75

15:29:35

21/03/2022

30

189.65

15:29:35

21/03/2022

20

189.65

15:31:56

21/03/2022

21

189.60

15:31:59

21/03/2022

24

189.30

15:32:34

21/03/2022

22

189.10

15:35:37

21/03/2022

20

189.05

15:36:02

21/03/2022

20

189.15

15:37:44

21/03/2022

7

189.05

15:39:25

21/03/2022

14

189.05

15:39:25

21/03/2022

27

189.15

15:40:54

21/03/2022

24

189.25

15:41:36

21/03/2022

28

189.15

15:42:37

21/03/2022

29

189.20

15:44:25

21/03/2022

29

189.15

15:44:25

21/03/2022

30

189.45

15:46:30

21/03/2022

22

189.40

15:46:31

21/03/2022

20

189.35

15:47:30

21/03/2022

26

189.30

15:48:04

21/03/2022

6

189.10

15:49:23

21/03/2022

14

189.10

15:49:23

21/03/2022

21

189.00

15:50:13

21/03/2022

33

189.00

15:50:43

21/03/2022

19

188.95

15:50:47

21/03/2022

18

188.95

15:50:47

21/03/2022

2

188.95

15:50:49

21/03/2022

31

189.10

15:52:37

21/03/2022

25

189.20

15:54:00

21/03/2022

20

189.15

15:54:05

21/03/2022

31

189.05

15:55:00

21/03/2022

20

188.90

15:55:17

21/03/2022

21

189.20

15:56:39

21/03/2022

23

189.15

15:57:06

21/03/2022

31

189.35

15:58:19

21/03/2022

22

189.30

15:58:54

21/03/2022

33

189.30

15:59:33

21/03/2022

22

189.25

16:00:05

21/03/2022

22

189.20

16:00:53

21/03/2022

20

189.20

16:02:10

21/03/2022

21

189.20

16:04:12

21/03/2022

26

188.95

16:05:57

21/03/2022

22

188.90

16:09:33

21/03/2022

23

188.85

16:10:45

21/03/2022

35

188.95

16:10:56

21/03/2022

29

188.95

16:10:56

21/03/2022

57

189.05

16:12:17

21/03/2022

79

189.05

16:12:17

21/03/2022

56

189.05

16:12:54

21/03/2022

73

189.00

16:12:55

21/03/2022

71

188.95

16:14:00

21/03/2022

22

188.90

16:14:16

21/03/2022

49

188.90

16:14:16

21/03/2022

20

188.95

16:15:41

21/03/2022

33

188.95

16:15:41

21/03/2022

46

188.90

16:15:44

21/03/2022

20

188.70

16:17:35

21/03/2022

20

188.70

16:19:13

21/03/2022

7

188.70

16:19:53

21/03/2022

22

188.70

16:19:53

21/03/2022

22

188.70

16:19:55

22/03/2022

37

189.05

08:00:30

22/03/2022

40

188.95

08:00:30

22/03/2022

36

188.75

08:02:20

22/03/2022

30

188.60

08:02:21

22/03/2022

45

189.95

08:07:05

22/03/2022

5

189.80

08:07:05

22/03/2022

26

189.80

08:07:05

22/03/2022

45

189.50

08:07:24

22/03/2022

42

189.50

08:09:08

22/03/2022

69

189.90

08:15:10

22/03/2022

60

189.85

08:15:18

22/03/2022

35

189.60

08:15:47

22/03/2022

11

189.60

08:20:12

22/03/2022

31

189.60

08:20:12

22/03/2022

33

190.05

08:24:01

22/03/2022

45

190.40

08:25:57

22/03/2022

41

190.35

08:26:27

22/03/2022

41

190.10

08:28:05

22/03/2022

9

190.10

08:28:05

22/03/2022

20

190.85

08:31:16

22/03/2022

23

190.75

08:32:14

22/03/2022

16

190.30

08:34:29

22/03/2022

6

190.30

08:34:29

22/03/2022

21

190.30

08:36:02

22/03/2022

31

190.20

08:36:47

22/03/2022

23

190.35

08:42:01

22/03/2022

28

190.35

08:42:25

22/03/2022

30

190.25

08:44:58

22/03/2022

20

190.30

08:46:59

22/03/2022

26

190.10

08:47:27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 796 M 5 270 M 5 270 M
Net income 2022 883 M 970 M 970 M
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 35 598 M 39 114 M 39 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 609
Free-Float 48,4%
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 194,16 €
Average target price 219,34 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Davide Abate Chief Technology & Infrastructures Officer
Ernesto Lasalandra Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-17.57%39 114
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-20.63%96 707
STELLANTIS N.V.-13.50%49 686
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.69%30 821
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.15%29 370
EXOR N.V.-13.48%17 597