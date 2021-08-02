Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

08/02/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

Ferrari N.V.

Semi-Annual Report

At and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTENTS

Page

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

1

CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS

1

INTRODUCTION

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

3

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

Highlights

5

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

9

Results of Operations

12

Liquidity and Capital Resources

20

Risk Factors

31

Recent Developments

31

Outlook

29

SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT AND FOR THE THREE

AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Semi-Annual Consolidated Income Statement

F-1

Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

F-2

Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

F-3

Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

F-4

Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

F-5

Notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-6

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Elkann

Vice Chairman

Piero Ferrari

Directors

Delphine Arnault

Francesca Bellettini

Eddy Cue

Sergio Duca

John Galantic

Maria Patrizia Grieco

Adam Keswick

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

EY S.p.A.

CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS

In this report (the "Semi-Annual Report"), unless otherwise specified, the terms "we", "our", "us", the "Group", the "Company" and "Ferrari" refer to Ferrari N.V., individually or together with its subsidiaries, as the context may require.

References to "Stellantis" or "Stellantis Group" refer to Stellantis N.V., together with its subsidiaries, following the merger of Peugeot S.A. with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. on January 16, 2021 (following which Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was renamed Stellantis N.V.) or to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, prior to the merger, as the context may require.

1

INTRODUCTION

The Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") included in this Semi-Annual Report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union, and in particular, in compliance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. There are no material effects on the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements resulting from differences between IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The accounting principles applied are consistent with those used for the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Consolidated Financial Statements"), except as otherwise stated in "New standards and amendments effective from January 1, 2021" in the notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Group's financial information in this Semi-Annual Report is presented in Euro except that, in some instances, information is presented in U.S. Dollars. All references in this report to "Euro" and "€" refer to the currency introduced at the start of the third stage of European Economic and Monetary Union pursuant to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as amended, and all references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" refer to the currency of the United States of America (the "United States").

Certain totals in the tables included in this Semi-Annual Report may not add due to rounding.

The financial data in "Results of Operations" is presented in millions of Euro, while the percentages presented are calculated using the underlying figures in thousands of Euro.

This Semi-Annual Report is unaudited.

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this report, particularly those regarding our possible or assumed future performance are "forward-looking statements" that contain risks and uncertainties. In some cases, words such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "continue", "on track", "successful", "grow", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", "guidance" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the respective current views of Ferrari with respect to future events and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:

  • our ability to preserve and enhance the value of the Ferrari brand;
  • the success of our Formula 1 racing team and the expenses we incur for our Formula 1 activities, the impact of the application of the new Formula 1 regulations progressively coming into effect in 2021 and 2022, the uncertainty of the sponsorship and commercial revenues we generate from our participation in the Formula 1 World Championship, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the popularity of Formula 1 more broadly;
  • the effects of the evolution of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • our ability to keep up with advances in high performance car technology and to make appealing designs for our new models;
  • our ability to preserve our relationship with the automobile collector and enthusiast community;
  • changes in client preferences and automotive trends;
  • changes in the general economic environment, including changes in some of the markets in which we operate, and changes in demand for luxury goods, including high performance luxury cars, which is highly volatile;
  • competition in the luxury performance automobile industry;
  • our ability to successfully carry out our growth strategy and, particularly, our ability to grow our presence in China and other growth markets;
  • our low volume strategy;
  • global economic conditions, pandemics and macro events;
  • reliance upon a number of key members of executive management and employees, and the ability of our current management team to operate and manage effectively;
  • the impact of increasingly stringent fuel economy, emission and safety standards, including the cost of compliance, and any required changes to our products;
  • the challenges and costs of integrating hybrid and electric technology more broadly into our car portfolio over time;
  • the performance of our dealer network on which we depend for sales and services;
  • increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of components and raw materials;
  • disruptions at our manufacturing facilities in Maranello and Modena;
  • the effects of Brexit on the UK market;
  • the performance of our licensees for Ferrari-branded products;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to avoid infringing on the intellectual property rights of others;
  • the ability of Maserati, our engine customer, to sell its planned volume of cars;
  • our continued compliance with customs regulations of various jurisdictions;
  • product recalls, liability claims and product warranties;
  • the adequacy of our insurance coverage to protect us against potential losses;

3

  • our ability to ensure that our employees, agents and representatives comply with applicable law and regulations;
  • our ability to maintain the functional and efficient operation of our information technology systems and, to defend from the risk of cyberattacks, including on our in-vehicle technology;
  • our ability to service and refinance our debt;
  • our ability to provide or arrange for adequate access to financing for our dealers and clients, and associated risks;
  • labor relations and collective bargaining agreements;
  • exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks;
  • changes in tax, tariff or fiscal policies and regulatory, political and labor conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including possible future bans of combustion engine cars in cities and the potential advent of self-driving technology;
  • potential conflicts of interest due to director and officer overlaps with our largest shareholders; and
  • other factors discussed elsewhere in this document.

We expressly disclaim and do not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of the forward- looking statements in this document or in connection with any use by any third party of such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake an obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
12:32pFERRARI N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30..
PU
11:32aFERRARI N : Continuing strong momentum across all regions
PU
11:26aGlobal markets live: Square, Pfizer, Zoom, HSBC, Ferrari
10:17aFERRARI N : Reports Higher Second-Quarter Earnings, Reaffirms 2021 Financial Out..
MT
09:12aFERRARI N : CONTINUING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL REGIONS (Form 6-K)
PU
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
07:57aFERRARI N : Lifts FY21 Outlook As H1 Profit More Than Doubles
MT
07:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US stocks continue to outperform their internationa..
07:28aFERRARI N : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Reiterates 2021 Guidance
MT
07:27aFerrari boss has no fears over electric future
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 284 M 5 088 M 5 088 M
Net income 2021 781 M 928 M 928 M
Net Debt 2021 1 382 M 1 642 M 1 642 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,7x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 33 905 M 40 240 M 40 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,24x
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 558
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 183,93 €
Average target price 181,83 €
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-4.89%40 240
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.07%74 277
STELLANTIS N.V.10.44%60 137
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.63%32 854
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.78%28 351
EXOR N.V.4.77%19 012