Ferrari N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS
Highlights
5
COVID-19 Pandemic Update
6
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
9
Results of Operations
12
Liquidity and Capital Resources
20
Risk Factors
31
Recent Developments
31
Outlook
29
SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT AND FOR THE THREE
AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
Semi-Annual Consolidated Income Statement
F-1
Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
F-2
Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
F-3
Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
F-4
Semi-Annual Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
F-5
Notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
F-6
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
John Elkann
Vice Chairman
Piero Ferrari
Directors
Delphine Arnault
Francesca Bellettini
Eddy Cue
Sergio Duca
John Galantic
Maria Patrizia Grieco
Adam Keswick
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
EY S.p.A.
CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS
In this report (the "Semi-Annual Report"), unless otherwise specified, the terms "we", "our", "us", the "Group", the "Company" and "Ferrari" refer to Ferrari N.V., individually or together with its subsidiaries, as the context may require.
References to "Stellantis" or "Stellantis Group" refer to Stellantis N.V., together with its subsidiaries, following the merger of Peugeot S.A. with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. on January 16, 2021 (following which Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was renamed Stellantis N.V.) or to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, prior to the merger, as the context may require.
1
INTRODUCTION
The Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") included in this Semi-Annual Report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union, and in particular, in compliance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. There are no material effects on the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements resulting from differences between IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The accounting principles applied are consistent with those used for the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Consolidated Financial Statements"), except as otherwise stated in "New standards and amendments effective from January 1, 2021" in the notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
The Group's financial information in this Semi-Annual Report is presented in Euro except that, in some instances, information is presented in U.S. Dollars. All references in this report to "Euro" and "€" refer to the currency introduced at the start of the third stage of European Economic and Monetary Union pursuant to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as amended, and all references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" refer to the currency of the United States of America (the "United States").
Certain totals in the tables included in this Semi-Annual Report may not add due to rounding.
The financial data in "Results of Operations" is presented in millions of Euro, while the percentages presented are calculated using the underlying figures in thousands of Euro.
This Semi-Annual Report is unaudited.
2
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this report, particularly those regarding our possible or assumed future performance are "forward-looking statements" that contain risks and uncertainties. In some cases, words such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "continue", "on track", "successful", "grow", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", "guidance" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the respective current views of Ferrari with respect to future events and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:
our ability to preserve and enhance the value of the Ferrari brand;
the success of our Formula 1 racing team and the expenses we incur for our Formula 1 activities, the impact of the application of the new Formula 1 regulations progressively coming into effect in 2021 and 2022, the uncertainty of the sponsorship and commercial revenues we generate from our participation in the Formula 1 World Championship, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the popularity of Formula 1 more broadly;
the effects of the evolution of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
our ability to keep up with advances in high performance car technology and to make appealing designs for our new models;
our ability to preserve our relationship with the automobile collector and enthusiast community;
changes in client preferences and automotive trends;
changes in the general economic environment, including changes in some of the markets in which we operate, and changes in demand for luxury goods, including high performance luxury cars, which is highly volatile;
competition in the luxury performance automobile industry;
our ability to successfully carry out our growth strategy and, particularly, our ability to grow our presence in China and other growth markets;
our low volume strategy;
global economic conditions, pandemics and macro events;
reliance upon a number of key members of executive management and employees, and the ability of our current management team to operate and manage effectively;
the impact of increasingly stringent fuel economy, emission and safety standards, including the cost of compliance, and any required changes to our products;
the challenges and costs of integrating hybrid and electric technology more broadly into our car portfolio over time;
the performance of our dealer network on which we depend for sales and services;
increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of components and raw materials;
disruptions at our manufacturing facilities in Maranello and Modena;
the effects of Brexit on the UK market;
the performance of our licensees for Ferrari-branded products;
our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to avoid infringing on the intellectual property rights of others;
the ability of Maserati, our engine customer, to sell its planned volume of cars;
our continued compliance with customs regulations of various jurisdictions;
product recalls, liability claims and product warranties;
the adequacy of our insurance coverage to protect us against potential losses;
3
our ability to ensure that our employees, agents and representatives comply with applicable law and regulations;
our ability to maintain the functional and efficient operation of our information technology systems and, to defend from the risk of cyberattacks, including on our in-vehicle technology;
our ability to service and refinance our debt;
our ability to provide or arrange for adequate access to financing for our dealers and clients, and associated risks;
labor relations and collective bargaining agreements;
exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks;
changes in tax, tariff or fiscal policies and regulatory, political and labor conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including possible future bans of combustion engine cars in cities and the potential advent of self-driving technology;
potential conflicts of interest due to director and officer overlaps with our largest shareholders; and
other factors discussed elsewhere in this document.
We expressly disclaim and do not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of the forward- looking statements in this document or in connection with any use by any third party of such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake an obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.
4
