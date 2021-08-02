Ferrari N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

INTRODUCTION

The Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") included in this Semi-Annual Report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union, and in particular, in compliance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. There are no material effects on the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements resulting from differences between IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The accounting principles applied are consistent with those used for the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Consolidated Financial Statements"), except as otherwise stated in "New standards and amendments effective from January 1, 2021" in the notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Group's financial information in this Semi-Annual Report is presented in Euro except that, in some instances, information is presented in U.S. Dollars. All references in this report to "Euro" and "€" refer to the currency introduced at the start of the third stage of European Economic and Monetary Union pursuant to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as amended, and all references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" refer to the currency of the United States of America (the "United States").

Certain totals in the tables included in this Semi-Annual Report may not add due to rounding.

The financial data in "Results of Operations" is presented in millions of Euro, while the percentages presented are calculated using the underlying figures in thousands of Euro.

This Semi-Annual Report is unaudited.