Ferrari N : TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2 - Form 6-K

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2
Maranello (Italy), January 25, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 will be released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2021 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 2.
Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com
prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com)
for two weeks after the call.
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com
|
|
Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|
Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy
|
Dutch trade registration number:
64060977
|
Disclaimer
Ferrari NV published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 19:56:50 UTC.