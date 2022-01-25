Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferrari N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N : TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2 - Form 6-K

01/25/2022 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2

Maranello (Italy), January 25, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 will be released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2021 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com


Ferrari N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office:
Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,
I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number:
64060977


Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 19:56:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERRARI N.V.
02:57pFERRARI N : TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2 ..
PU
10:53aFerrari to announce 2021 full year and fourth quarter financial results on february 2
GL
05:47aLamborghini sees its first fully electric model at end of decade
RE
01/24FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
01/24Ferrari Buys Back Nearly 45,000 Shares on Italian Stock Market Last Week
MT
01/24FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
01/19FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
01/18FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
01/17FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
01/17FERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program  
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERRARI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 279 M 4 833 M 4 833 M
Net income 2021 816 M 921 M 921 M
Net Debt 2021 1 329 M 1 501 M 1 501 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 37 593 M 42 569 M 42 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 204,63 €
Average target price 220,33 €
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-10.47%42 569
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-5.40%107 579
STELLANTIS N.V.0.61%59 502
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.38%35 628
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD8.43%32 564
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.5.46%20 098