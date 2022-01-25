Ferrari N : TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2 - Form 6-K

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 2





Maranello (Italy), January 25, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 will be released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.





A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2021 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 2.





Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.





For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com







Ferrari N.V. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered Office: Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4, I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Dutch trade registration number: 64060977







