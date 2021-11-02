Ferrari N.V., - DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, ON THE WAY TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR

DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, ON THE WAY TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR Total shipments of 2,750 units, up 18.9% versus Q3 2020 and 11.2% versus Q3 2019

Net revenues of Euro 1,053 million, up 18.6% versus prior year and up 15.1% versus Q3 2019

EBITDA (1) of Euro 371 million, up 12.4% versus prior year and up 19.6% versus Q3 2019. EBITDA (1) margin of 35.2% in Q3 2021.

EBIT of Euro 270 million, up 21.8% versus prior year and up 19.2% versus Q3 2019. EBIT margin of 25.7% in Q3 2021.

Net profit of Euro 207 million and diluted EPS (1) at Euro 1.11

Extraordinarily strong industrial free cash flow (1) generation of Euro 242 million sustained by the collection of advances on the 812 Competizione

generation of Euro 242 million sustained by the collection of advances on the 812 Competizione Upgraded 2021 Guidance Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, commented: "The strong third quarter results are an important step forward towards the upward revised 2021 guidance. The exceptional client relationships, fundamental in achieving the double digit growth in this quarter and year to date, are reflected in the record order intake worldwide, particularly in China and USA. These results together with the soundness of our vision and the team I am honoured to lead, make me look to the future with great confidence and optimism." For the three months ended (In Euro million, For the nine months ended September 30, unless otherwise stated) September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2,750 2,313 437 19% Shipments (in units) 8,206 6,440 1,766 27% 1,053 888 165 19% Net revenues 3,099 2,391 708 30% 371 330 41 12% EBITDA(1) / Adj. EBITDA(1) 1,133 771 362 47% 35.2% 37.2% (200 bps) EBITDA(1) / Adj. EBITDA(1) margin 36.6% 32.3% 430 bps 270 222 48 22% EBIT / Adj. EBIT(1) 810 465 345 74% 25.7% 25.0% 70 bps EBIT / Adj. EBIT(1) margin 26.2% 19.5% 670 bps 207 171 36 21% Net profit / Adj. net profit(1) 619 346 273 79% 1.12 0.92 0.20 22% Basic EPS / Adj. basic EPS(1) (in Euro) 3.34 1.87 1.47 79% 1.11 0.92 0.19 21% Diluted EPS / Adj. diluted EPS(1) (in Euro) 3.33 1.86 1.47 79% 1 Refer to specific paragraph on non-GAAP financial measures Ferrari N.V. Registered Office: Dutch trade registration number: Amsterdam, The Netherlands Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4, 64060977 I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy corporate. ferrari.com

Maranello (Italy), November 2, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") today announces its consolidated preliminary results(2) for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Shipments(3)(4) For the three months ended Shipments For the nine months ended September 30, (units) September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 1,308 1,288 20 2% EMEA 4,104 3,510 594 17% 706 504 202 40% Americas 2,110 1,635 475 29% 249 119 130 109% Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan 609 181 428 236% 487 402 85 21% Rest of APAC 1,383 1,114 269 24% 2,750 2,313 437 19% Total Shipments 8,206 6,440 1,766 27% Shipments totaled 2,750 units in the third quarter of 2021, up 437 units or 18.9% versus the prior year quarter. Sales of 8 cylinder models (V8) were up 39.4%, while 12 cylinder models (V12) were down 35.1% mainly due to reduced volume of the 812 Superfast. The shipments of the quarter were driven by the range models, with the first deliveries of the SF90 Spider that began in the quarter, while the Portofino M entered the ramp up phase. The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 continued to be delivered in line with planning. All geographic regions positively contributed in the quarter. EMEA(4) increased by 1.6%, Americas(4) by 40.1%, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan by 109.2%, boosted by the arrival of new models in particular the Ferrari Roma and the SF90 Stradale, and Rest of APAC(4) by 21.1%. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union Excluding the XX Programme, racing cars, one-off and pre-owned cars EMEA includes: Italy, UK, Germany, Switzerland, France, Middle East (includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon,

Qatar, Oman and Kuwait), Africa and the other European markets not separately identified; Americas includes: United States of

America, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America; Rest of APAC mainly includes: Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, India and Malaysia 2

Total net revenues For the three months ended (Euro million) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, Change Change 2021 2020 at constant 2021 2020 at constant currency currency 883 727 22% 24% Cars and spare parts(5) 2,619 1,965 33% 36% 55 44 25% 25% Engines(6) 145 97 49% 49% 95 93 1% 6% Sponsorship, commercial and brand(7) 277 265 4% 7% 20 24 (16%) (17%) Other(8) 58 64 (8%) (4%) 1,053 888 19% 21% Total net revenues 3,099 2,391 30% 33% Net revenues for the third quarter 2021 were Euro 1,053 million, up 20.7% at constant currency(1). Revenues from Cars and spare parts(5) were Euro 883 million (up 21.6% or 23.5% at constant currency(1)), thanks to higher volume and positive product mix, together with strong contribution from personalizations. The increase in Engines(6) revenues (Euro 55 million, up 24.8%, also at constant currency(1)) was attributable to higher shipments to Maserati and, to a lesser extent, the rental of engines to other Formula 1 racing teams. Sponsorship, commercial and brand(7) revenues reached Euro 95 million (up 1.3% or 5.8% at constant currency(1)) mainly due to brand-related activities. Currency - including translation and transaction impacts as well as foreign currency hedges - had a negative impact of Euro 15 million, mostly related to FX hedges. Includes net revenues generated from shipments of our cars, any personalization net revenues generated on cars, as well as sales of spare parts Includes net revenues generated from the sale of engines to Maserati for use in their cars, and the revenues generated from the rental of engines to other Formula 1 racing teams Includes net revenues earned by our Formula 1 racing team through sponsorship agreements and our share of the Formula 1 World Championship commercial revenues, as well as revenues generated through the Ferrari brand, including merchandising, licensing and royalty income Primarily relates to financial services activities, management of the Mugello racetrack and other sports-related activities 3

EBITDA(1) and EBIT For the three months ended (Euro million) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, Change Change 2021 2020 at constant 2021 2020 at constant currency currency 371 330 12% 18% EBITDA(1) 1,133 771 47% 55% 270 222 22% 30% EBIT 810 465 74% 88% Q3 2021 EBITDA(1) stood at Euro 371 million, up 12.4% versus prior year and with an EBITDA(1) margin of 35.2%. Q3 2021 EBIT was Euro 270 million, increased 21.8% versus prior year and with an EBIT margin of 25.7%. Volume was positive (Euro 39 million), reflecting shipments' increase versus prior year. The positive Mix / price variance performance (Euro 41 million) was driven by the contribution coming from the richer product mix thanks to the SF90 family and the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, along with personalizations, partially offset by the Ferrari Roma ramp up and reduced contribution of the 812 Superfast. Industrial costs / research and development expenses increased (Euro 12 million) mainly due to product innovation and start-up costs as well as Formula 1 expenses. SG&A increased Euro 4 million mainly reflecting communication and marketing activities. Other decreased Euro 2 million mainly due to the cost increase related to improved assumptions on in-season Formula 1 ranking and other supporting activities. 4

Net financial charges in the quarter stood at Euro 10 million, down versus Euro 14 million of the prior year, reflecting lower net foreign exchange losses, including hedging costs. The tax rate in the quarter was 20.4%, reflecting the current estimate of the benefit attributable to the Patent Box, the Allowance for Corporate Equity (ACE)(9), deductions for eligible research and development costs, hyper and super-depreciation of machinery and equipment. As a result, the Net profit for the period was Euro 207 million, up 20.8% versus prior year, and the Diluted earnings per share for the quarter reached Euro 1.11, compared to Euro 0.92 in Q3 2020. Industrial free cash flow(1) for the quarter was exceptionally strong at Euro 242 million, driven by EBITDA(1) and the collection of advances on the 812 Competizione, partially offset by capital expenditures(10) of Euro 189 million. Net Industrial Debt(1) as of September 30, 2021 was Euro 368 million, compared to Euro 552 million as of June 30, 2021. During the third quarter a total of Euro 55 million of shares were repurchased. Lease liabilities per IFRS 16 as of September 30, 2021 were Euro 59 million. As of September 30, 2021, total available liquidity was Euro 2,040 million (Euro 1,689 million as of June 30, 2021), including undrawn committed credit lines of Euro 767 million. Also known as Notional Interest Deduction - NID Capital expenditures excluding right-of-use assets recognized during the period in accordance with IFRS 16 - Leases 5

