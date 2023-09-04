Maranello (Italy), September 4,2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Averageprice per share Considerationexcludingfees Number of common shares purchased











Averageprice per share Considerationexcludingfees Considerationexcludingfees Number of common shares purchased











Averageprice per share Considerationexcludingfees Date excludingfees excludingfees excludingfees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 29/08/2023 3,019 289.6969 874,595.00 - - - - 3,019 289.6969 874,595.00 30/08/2023 10,152 293.3786 2,978,379.10 - - - - 10,152 293.3786 2,978,379.10 31/08/2023 3,950 294.2079 1,162,121.40 12,565 318.3288 3,999,801.37 3,680,347.23 16,515 293.2164 4,842,468.63 01/09/2023 30,124 286.9979 8,645,525.70 14,632 307.5417 4,499,950.15 4,149,714.27 44,756 285.8888 12,795,239.97 47,245







289.1443







13,660,621.20







27,197







312.5253







8,499,751.53







7,830,061.50







74,442







288.6903







21,490,682.70







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till September 1, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 72,217,995.70 for No. 249,579 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 42,043,201.50 (Euro 38,280,232.56*) for No. 131,920 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 1, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,937,605 common shares equal to 5.04% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until September 1, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,013,147 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 469,695,483.78.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment