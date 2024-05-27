Maranello (Italy), May 27, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 20/05/2024 3,821 386.7093 1,477,616.24 13,177 417.3523 5,499,451.26 5,063,485.18 16,998 384.8159 6,541,101.42 21/05/2024 3,862 382.6486 1,477,788.89 9,576 417.6574 3,999,487.26 3,681,413.16 13,438 383.9263 5,159,202.05 22/05/2024 3,845 384.5089 1,478,436.72 9,598 416.7052 3,999,536.51 3,693,016.17 13,443 384.6949 5,171,452.89 23/05/2024 3,856 385.1308 1,485,064.36 9,645 414.6672 3,999,465.14 3,684,784.54 13,501 382.9234 5,169,848.90 24/05/2024 3,855 384.7702 1,483,289.12 - - - - 3,855 384.7702 1,483,289.12 19,239







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till May 24, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 215,870,595.69 for No. 612,474 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 87,388,522.66 (Euro 80,406,581.66*) for No. 219,327 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 24, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,025,378 common shares equal to 5.46% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until May 24, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,201,274 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 869,021,703.48.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment