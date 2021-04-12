FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 12, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Average Consideration Average Consideration Consideration Average Consideration Trading price per price per price per excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees Number of share Number of share Number of share common excluding common excluding common excluding Date shares shares shares fees fees fees purchased purchased purchased (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 31/03/2021 6,000 178.3557 1,070,134.20 - - - - 6,000 178.3557 1,070,134.20 01/04/2021 3,782 178.5810 675,393.34 - - - - 3,782 178.5810 675,393.34 06/04/2021 6,000 177.2778 1,063,666.80 2,200 209.9127 461,807.94 390,965.07 8,200 177.3941 1,454,631.87 07/04/2021 8,000 174.8102 1,398,481.60 4,850 209.4960 1,016,055.60 854,977.79 12,850 175.3665 2,253,459.39 08/04/2021 7,000 176.0668 1,232,467.60 - - - - 7,000 176.0668 1,232,467.60 09/04/2021 7,000 174.7852 1,223,496.40 - - - - 7,000 174.7852 1,223,496.40 Total 37,782 176.3708 6,663,639.94 7,050 209.6260 1,477,863.54 1,245,942.85 44,832 176.4272 7,909,582.79

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 9, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 18,439,453.54 for No. 107,782 common shares purchased on the MTA.

USD 1,477,863.54 (Euro 1,245,942.85*) for No. 7,050 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of April 9, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,027,343 common shares equal to 3.51% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 9, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,842,017 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 523,107,629.56.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase