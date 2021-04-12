Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari N.V.    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/12 04:10:00 pm
211.98 USD   +1.33%
05:19pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
04:57pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program  
GL
04/09DIRECTA PLUS  : Names New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

04/12/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 12, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA

NYSE

Total

Average

Consideration

Average

Consideration

Consideration

Average

Consideration

Trading

price per

price per

price per

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

Number of

share

Number of

share

Number of

share

common

excluding

common

excluding

common

excluding

Date

shares

shares

shares

fees

fees

fees

purchased

purchased

purchased

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

31/03/2021

6,000

178.3557

1,070,134.20

-

-

-

-

6,000

178.3557

1,070,134.20

01/04/2021

3,782

178.5810

675,393.34

-

-

-

-

3,782

178.5810

675,393.34

06/04/2021

6,000

177.2778

1,063,666.80

2,200

209.9127

461,807.94

390,965.07

8,200

177.3941

1,454,631.87

07/04/2021

8,000

174.8102

1,398,481.60

4,850

209.4960

1,016,055.60

854,977.79

12,850

175.3665

2,253,459.39

08/04/2021

7,000

176.0668

1,232,467.60

-

-

-

-

7,000

176.0668

1,232,467.60

09/04/2021

7,000

174.7852

1,223,496.40

-

-

-

-

7,000

174.7852

1,223,496.40

Total

37,782

176.3708

6,663,639.94

7,050

209.6260

1,477,863.54

1,245,942.85

44,832

176.4272

7,909,582.79

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 9, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 18,439,453.54 for No. 107,782 common shares purchased on the MTA.
  • USD 1,477,863.54 (Euro 1,245,942.85*) for No. 7,050 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of April 9, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,027,343 common shares equal to 3.51% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 9, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,842,017 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 523,107,629.56.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch trade registration number:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERRARI N.V.
05:19pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
04:57pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program  
GL
04/09DIRECTA PLUS  : Names New CFO
MT
04/01STELLANTIS N  : Eyes Tripling Electric Vehicle Sales In 2021, Exor's John Elkann..
MT
04/01STELLANTIS N  : Aims to Boost Electric Vehicles Sales by Threefold in 2021
MT
04/01Australia's AMP hires ANZ's Alexis George as CEO in drive to break with troub..
RE
03/31AMP  : Appoints CEO; Shares Rise 4%
MT
03/31Australia's AMP hires ANZ's Alexis George as CEO in drive to break with troub..
RE
03/31Wealth Manager AMP Names Alexis George as Its New CEO --Update
DJ
03/31FERRARI N  : Buys Back 33,000 Shares From March 23 to March 30
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 290 M 5 110 M 5 110 M
Net income 2021 781 M 930 M 930 M
Net Debt 2021 1 382 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 32 484 M 38 658 M 38 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 556
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 189,02 €
Last Close Price 175,79 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Duca Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-8.85%38 658
STELLANTIS N.V.0.96%54 872
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-16.14%38 862
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.04%35 383
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.75%27 591
EXOR N.V.8.40%19 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ