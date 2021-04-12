Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
04/12/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), April 12, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Average
Consideration
Average
Consideration
Consideration
Average
Consideration
Trading
price per
price per
price per
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
Number of
share
Number of
share
Number of
share
common
excluding
common
excluding
common
excluding
Date
shares
shares
shares
fees
fees
fees
purchased
purchased
purchased
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
31/03/2021
6,000
178.3557
1,070,134.20
-
-
-
-
6,000
178.3557
1,070,134.20
01/04/2021
3,782
178.5810
675,393.34
-
-
-
-
3,782
178.5810
675,393.34
06/04/2021
6,000
177.2778
1,063,666.80
2,200
209.9127
461,807.94
390,965.07
8,200
177.3941
1,454,631.87
07/04/2021
8,000
174.8102
1,398,481.60
4,850
209.4960
1,016,055.60
854,977.79
12,850
175.3665
2,253,459.39
08/04/2021
7,000
176.0668
1,232,467.60
-
-
-
-
7,000
176.0668
1,232,467.60
09/04/2021
7,000
174.7852
1,223,496.40
-
-
-
-
7,000
174.7852
1,223,496.40
Total
37,782
176.3708
6,663,639.94
7,050
209.6260
1,477,863.54
1,245,942.85
44,832
176.4272
7,909,582.79
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 9, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 18,439,453.54 for No. 107,782 common shares purchased on the MTA.
USD 1,477,863.54 (Euro 1,245,942.85*) for No. 7,050 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of April 9, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,027,343 common shares equal to 3.51% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until April 9, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,842,017 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 523,107,629.56.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase