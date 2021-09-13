Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), September 13, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
07/09/2021
7,980
186.2988
1,486,664.42
5,770
219.6808
1,267,558.22
1,068,767.47
13,750
185.8496
2,555,431.89
08/09/2021
7,181
185.2991
1,330,632.84
4,702
219.6865
1,032,965.92
873,396.40
11,883
185.4775
2,204,029.24
09/09/2021
32
185.9500
5,950.40
6,900
220.4676
1,521,226.44
1,285,036.70
6,932
186.2359
1,290,987.10
10/09/2021
8,955
187.3970
1,678,140.14
3,600
220.2948
793,061.28
669,758.70
12,555
187.0091
2,347,898.84
Total
24 , 148
186 .4083
4 , 501,387.80
20, 972
220. 0463
4 , 614,811.86
3 , 896,959.27
4 5 ,120
186 .1336
8, 398,347.07
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 10, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 106,989,378.86 for No. 620,395 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 30,037,423.69 (Euro 25,187,600.49*) for No. 143,295 common shares purchased on the NYSE
As of September 10, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,676,201 common shares equal to 3.76% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until September 10, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,490,875 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 635,599,212.52.
(*) translated at theEuropean Central Bank EUR/USD exchangereference rate as of thedate of each purchase
