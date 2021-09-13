Log in
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), September 13, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 ("Fourth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

M TA

N YSE

Total

Average

C onsideration

Average

C onsideration

C onsideration

Average

C onsideration

Tr ading

pr ice per

pr ice per

pr ice per

e xcluding fees

e xcluding fees

e xcluding fees

e xcluding fees

sh are

sh are

N umber

sh are

N umber of

N umber of

o f

c ommon

e xcluding

c ommon

e xcluding

c ommon

e xcluding

D ate

sh ares

sh ares

sh ares

fees

fees

fees

purchased

purchased

purchase

(d/m/y)

(€ )

(€ )

($)

($)

(€ )*

d

(€ )*

(€ )*

07/09/2021

7,980

186.2988

1,486,664.42

5,770

219.6808

1,267,558.22

1,068,767.47

13,750

185.8496

2,555,431.89

08/09/2021

7,181

185.2991

1,330,632.84

4,702

219.6865

1,032,965.92

873,396.40

11,883

185.4775

2,204,029.24

09/09/2021

32

185.9500

5,950.40

6,900

220.4676

1,521,226.44

1,285,036.70

6,932

186.2359

1,290,987.10

10/09/2021

8,955

187.3970

1,678,140.14

3,600

220.2948

793,061.28

669,758.70

12,555

187.0091

2,347,898.84

Total

24 , 148

186 .4083

4 , 501,387.80

20, 972

220. 0463

4 , 614,811.86

3 , 896,959.27

4 5 ,120

186 .1336

8, 398,347.07

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 10, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 106,989,378.86 for No. 620,395 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 30,037,423.69 (Euro 25,187,600.49*) for No. 143,295 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 10, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,676,201 common shares equal to 3.76% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 10, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,490,875 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 635,599,212.52.

(*) translated at theEuropean Central Bank EUR/USD exchangereference rate as of thedate of each purchase

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch traderegistrationnumber:

Amsterdam, TheNetherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
01:02pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
12:42pFERRARI N.V. : Informativa Periodica Sull'acquisto di Azioni Proprie
09/08Exor Returns to Profit in 1st Half As Negative Coronavirus Effects Recede
09/07Exor turns to first-half profit after COVID hurt 2020
09/07FERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 6-K)
09/06FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
09/06FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
09/05Germany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image
09/02CAPRICORN : Regulators must vet Nuerburgring state aid again, EU court says
08/30FERRARI N : Buys Back $3.2 Million of Stock Under Buyback Program
Financials
Sales 2021 4 281 M 5 056 M 5 056 M
Net income 2021 789 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2021 1 405 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 34 186 M 40 378 M 40 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,31x
EV / Sales 2022 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 560
Free-Float 48,4%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 185,50 €
Average target price 182,69 €
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedetto Vigna Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Executive Chairman
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Eduardo H. Cue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-4.54%40 378
BYD COMPANY LIMITED28.74%74 732
STELLANTIS N.V.13.94%61 880
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.08%37 721
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.08%27 962
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-3.02%21 074