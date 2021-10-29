Log in
    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/29 11:23:56 am
236.535 USD   +0.63%
11:12aFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
05:21aExor, Covea clinch $9 billion PartnerRe reinsurer deal on pre-pandemic terms
RE
03:58aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After -2-
DJ
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), October 29, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

Trading

Stock

Number of common

Average price per share

Consideration

Date

Exchange

shares purchased

excluding fees

excluding fees

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(€)

(€)

26/10/2021

MTA

4,476

201.2929

900,987.10

27/10/2021

MTA

8,139

199.1514

1,620,893.40

28/10/2021

MTA

1,956

200.3857

391,954.50

Total

-

14,571

199.9750

2,913,835.00

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till October 28, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 20,918,580.00 for No. 111,495 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of October 28, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,884,398 common shares equal to 3.84% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until October 28, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,699,072 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 674,340,282.24.

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch traderegistrationnumber:

Amsterdam, TheNetherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
