    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 08:24:29 am
226.55 USD   -1.56%
FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
FERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program  
GL
02/04Wall Street mixed after job report
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

02/07/2022 | 08:10am EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 7, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

Trading

Stock

Number of common

Average price per share

Consideration

Date

Exchange

shares purchased

excluding fees

excluding fees

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(€)

(€)

02/02/2022

EXM

169

203.7698

34,437.10

03/02/2022

EXM

19,683

204.1195

4,017,683.30

04/02/2022

EXM

22,434

199.7002

4,480,073.85

Total

-

42,286

201.7735

8,532,194.25

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 4, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 111,056,388.80 for No. 525,783 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 4, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,319,900 common shares equal to 4.01% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until February 4, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,134,574 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 769,305,970.33.

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch trade registration number:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
