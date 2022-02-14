Log in
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

02/14/2022 | 01:43pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 14, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM

NYSE

Total

Average

Consideration

Average

Consideration

Consideration

Average

Consideration

Trading

price per

price per

price per

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

Number of

share

Number of

share

Number of

share

common

excluding

common

excluding

common

excluding

Date

shares

shares

shares

fees

fees

fees

purchased

purchased

purchased

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

07/02/2022

20,234

197.8326

4,002,944.25

11,002

226.4066

2,490,925.41

2,176,050.85

31,236

197.8165

6,178,995.10

08/02/2022

10,666

194.4796

2,074,319.55

15,426

227.0162

3,501,951.90

3,069,733.43

26,092

197.1506

5,144,052.98

09/02/2022

205

199.8990

40,979.30

5,548

234.0174

1,298,328.54

1,135,398.81

5,753

204.4808

1,176,378.11

10/02/2022

14,072

200.7734

2,825,282.95

10,845

226.1037

2,452,094.63

2,143,626.74

24,917

199.4185

4,968,909.69

11/02/2022

-

-

-

17,307

219.0461

3,791,030.85

3,320,514.02

17,307

191.8596

3,320,514.02

Total

45,177

197.9664

8,943,526.05

60,128

225.0920

13,534,331.33

11,845,323.85

105,305

197.4156

20,788,849.90

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)
  • USD 18,991,608.71 (Euro 16,673,203.14*) for No. 81,342 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,425,205 common shares equal to 4.05% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until February 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,239,879own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 790,094,820.23.

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch trade registration number:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
