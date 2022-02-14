FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 14, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Average Consideration Average Consideration Consideration Average Consideration Trading price per price per price per excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees Number of share Number of share Number of share common excluding common excluding common excluding Date shares shares shares fees fees fees purchased purchased purchased (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 07/02/2022 20,234 197.8326 4,002,944.25 11,002 226.4066 2,490,925.41 2,176,050.85 31,236 197.8165 6,178,995.10 08/02/2022 10,666 194.4796 2,074,319.55 15,426 227.0162 3,501,951.90 3,069,733.43 26,092 197.1506 5,144,052.98 09/02/2022 205 199.8990 40,979.30 5,548 234.0174 1,298,328.54 1,135,398.81 5,753 204.4808 1,176,378.11 10/02/2022 14,072 200.7734 2,825,282.95 10,845 226.1037 2,452,094.63 2,143,626.74 24,917 199.4185 4,968,909.69 11/02/2022 - - - 17,307 219.0461 3,791,030.85 3,320,514.02 17,307 191.8596 3,320,514.02 Total 45,177 197.9664 8,943,526.05 60,128 225.0920 13,534,331.33 11,845,323.85 105,305 197.4156 20,788,849.90

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)

USD 18,991,608.71 (Euro 16,673,203.14*) for No. 81,342 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,425,205 common shares equal to 4.05% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until February 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,239,879own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 790,094,820.23.