Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
02/14/2022 | 01:43pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), February 14, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
07/02/2022
20,234
197.8326
4,002,944.25
11,002
226.4066
2,490,925.41
2,176,050.85
31,236
197.8165
6,178,995.10
08/02/2022
10,666
194.4796
2,074,319.55
15,426
227.0162
3,501,951.90
3,069,733.43
26,092
197.1506
5,144,052.98
09/02/2022
205
199.8990
40,979.30
5,548
234.0174
1,298,328.54
1,135,398.81
5,753
204.4808
1,176,378.11
10/02/2022
14,072
200.7734
2,825,282.95
10,845
226.1037
2,452,094.63
2,143,626.74
24,917
199.4185
4,968,909.69
11/02/2022
-
-
-
17,307
219.0461
3,791,030.85
3,320,514.02
17,307
191.8596
3,320,514.02
Total
45,177
197.9664
8,943,526.05
60,128
225.0920
13,534,331.33
11,845,323.85
105,305
197.4156
20,788,849.90
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)
USD 18,991,608.71 (Euro 16,673,203.14*) for No. 81,342 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of February 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,425,205 common shares equal to 4.05% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until February 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,239,879own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 790,094,820.23.