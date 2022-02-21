FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 21, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Trading Stock Number of Average price per Consideration Consideration Date Exchange common share excluding fees excluding fees (dd/mm/yyyy) shares excluding fees purchased ($) ($) (€)* 14/02/2022 NYSE 10,386 218.6146 2,270,531.24 2,006,478.65 15/02/2022 NYSE 12,351 224.7887 2,776,365.23 2,447,214.84 16/02/2022 NYSE 5,535 222.9502 1,234,029.36 1,085,147.17 17/02/2022 NYSE 6,865 223.6287 1,535,211.03 1,350,229.57 18/02/2022 NYSE 10,580 220.3883 2,331,708.21 2,053,644.72 Total - 45,717 221.9709 10,147,845.07 8,942,714.94

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)

USD 29,139,453.78 (Euro 25,615,918.08*) for No. 127,059 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,470,922 common shares equal to 4.07% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.