    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/18 04:00:02 pm
220.38 USD   -0.27%
01:21pFERRARI N.V : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
01:01pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
01:01pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
Ferrari N.V: periodic report on the buyback program

02/21/2022 | 01:21pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), February 21, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Trading

Stock

Number of

Average price per

Consideration

Consideration

Date

Exchange

common

share

excluding fees

excluding fees

(dd/mm/yyyy)

shares

excluding fees

purchased

($)

($)

(€)*

14/02/2022

NYSE

10,386

218.6146

2,270,531.24

2,006,478.65

15/02/2022

NYSE

12,351

224.7887

2,776,365.23

2,447,214.84

16/02/2022

NYSE

5,535

222.9502

1,234,029.36

1,085,147.17

17/02/2022

NYSE

6,865

223.6287

1,535,211.03

1,350,229.57

18/02/2022

NYSE

10,580

220.3883

2,331,708.21

2,053,644.72

Total

-

45,717

221.9709

10,147,845.07

8,942,714.94

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)
  • USD 29,139,453.78 (Euro 25,615,918.08*) for No. 127,059 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,470,922 common shares equal to 4.07% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Ferrari N.V.

Registered Office:

Dutch trade registration number:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Via Abetone Inferiore N. 4,

64060977

I - 41053 Maranello (MO) Italy

Since January 1, 2019 until February 18, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,285,596 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 799,037,535.17.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback

Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder- corner/buyback-programs).

For further information: Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
