Ferrari N.V: periodic report on the buyback program
02/21/2022 | 01:21pm EST
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), February 21, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 ("Fifth Tranche"), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
Trading
Stock
Number of
Average price per
Consideration
Consideration
Date
Exchange
common
share
excluding fees
excluding fees
(dd/mm/yyyy)
shares
excluding fees
purchased
($)
($)
(€)*
14/02/2022
NYSE
10,386
218.6146
2,270,531.24
2,006,478.65
15/02/2022
NYSE
12,351
224.7887
2,776,365.23
2,447,214.84
16/02/2022
NYSE
5,535
222.9502
1,234,029.36
1,085,147.17
17/02/2022
NYSE
6,865
223.6287
1,535,211.03
1,350,229.57
18/02/2022
NYSE
10,580
220.3883
2,331,708.21
2,053,644.72
Total
-
45,717
221.9709
10,147,845.07
8,942,714.94
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)
USD 29,139,453.78 (Euro 25,615,918.08*) for No. 127,059 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of February 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,470,922 common shares equal to 4.07% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.